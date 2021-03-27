Boris Johnson says lockdown roadmap will go as planned

B oris Johnson has warned he is wary of the prospect of rising coronavirus infection rates, but said he sees absolutely nothing in the data to stop the easing of the lockdown.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that cases could worsen again as restrictions are relaxed as the local residence order has ended in Wales and larger open-air meetings are allowed in England from Monday .

But he said on Saturday that the main difference this time around was that the increase in prevalence should be sufficiently mitigated by the successful deployment of the vaccine.

However, there were warnings that more needed to be done to prevent the importation of new variants from overseas as Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi had raised the prospect of booster vaccines from September.

In a discussion at the Conservatives’ Spring Virtual Forum, the Prime Minister said a third wave was being seen in parts of Europe and a bitter experience told him it could hit the Kingdom – United three weeks later.

The question is, is it going to be as bad this time as it has been in the past? Or have we mitigated, stifled, blunted enough the impact of the vaccine rollout? he added.

There is a lot of promising evidence that a lot of people who might be vulnerable are now protected against death and serious illness, it is my hope, my hunch.

But we haven’t seen the real conclusive evidence yet in that we haven’t seen a take-off in infection rates that hasn’t been accompanied by lots of hospitalizations and deaths. That will be the main difference this time around, if you are lucky.

In a few days, I will finally be able to go to the barbers, he said in a subsequent speech.

But more important than that, I’m going to be able to walk down the street and cautiously, but irreversibly, I’m going to drink a pint of beer in the pub.

And as it stands, I see absolutely nothing in the data that deters me from continuing our roadmap to freedom, unlocking our economy, and regaining the life we ​​love.

Meanwhile, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said the first booster doses would go to the four main priority groups, including nursing home staff over 70, NHS workers and people who are clinically extremely vulnerable.

He told the Telegraph it would likely start in September and added that the government expects up to eight different shots to be available by the fall, including one protecting against three different variants in a single dose.

A number is said to be made in the UK, which could ease the pressure on supplies amid tensions with the European Union, which faces shortages of AstraZeneca.

When asked about the start of the recall program, Mr Zahawi told the newspaper: The most likely date will be September.

Jonathan Van-Tam (the deputy chief medical officer) thinks that if we’re going to see a requirement for a recall to protect the most vulnerable, (it) would be around September.

Dr Mike Tildesley, who advises the government on the Spi-M modeling group, said it was good news that September was suggested for boosters, but warned that the arrival of new variants must be blocked.

In the short term, we are worried about the new variants, but if we can keep them longer, long enough for these boosters to be developed, then that should hopefully protect us as winter approaches, did he declare. Times Radio.

Ministers faced pressure to protect the success of the vaccination program against the importation of new variants from abroad, with officials of the Guardian report meeting on Friday to consider expanding the red list of trips requiring the quarantine of hotels.

Labor shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said: Ministers must do all they can to prevent further variants from reaching the UK and now move to a full hotel quarantine system .

European Union leaders have supported tighter controls on vaccine shipments as the bloc grapples with its deployment, but halted before imposing an export ban.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden discussed their vaccination programs on a call Friday afternoon.

The Prime Minister stressed that global access to vaccines will be key to beating the pandemic, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

At the same time, the government was accused by a high-ranking conservative of abandoning black, Asian and ethnic minority (BAME) communities and young women who were reluctant to get vaccinated.

Caroline Nokes, chair of the Commons Women and Equalities Committee, said in a letter to Mr Zahawi that failure to address the problem could be devastating for vaccine-reluctant groups as well as society in general.

The vaccine minister told the Telegraph that drive-thru vaccination centers could be opened in the coming months to fight the hesitation.

It’s a great way for people under 50, under 40, under 30. Convenience becomes a much more convenient tool to deploy because you want to make sure that for those people, for whom we think there may be more hesitation, we make it as convenient as possible, he said. .

The government has announced that retailers in England will be able to stay open until 10 p.m. six days a week, when they will be allowed to trade again from April 12.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said it would allow them to reopen safely, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak encouraging people to have fun spending their savings.

But Dr Tildesley, an infectious disease expert at the University of Warwick, warned against Mr Sunak’s choice of language to switch from one extreme to the other, as in his Eat Out To Help Out program. last summer.

I totally understand the need to reinvigorate the economy, but I think we need a little more measured language here, to encourage people to do this, but to do it properly, to make sure that we observe social distancing, he told Times Radio.

In Wales, lockdown restrictions were relaxed as the local stay requirement was removed on Saturday and people were allowed to stay in self-contained holiday homes.