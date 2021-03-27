Biden invites Modi to climate summit (LD)

(MENAFN – IANS)



By Arul Louis

New York, March 27 (IANS) US President Joe Biden has invited 40 heads of state, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to join him for the World Leaders Climate Summit to be hosted by his administration on April 22 and 23.

Other leaders, including Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia, and Prime Ministers Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh and Lotay Tshering of Bhutan were also invited to the virtual meeting to highlight the urgency of action against the change. climate, said the White House. Friday.

European leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have been invited.

Just like Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The Leaders’ Climate Summit will highlight the urgency and economic benefits of stronger climate action. It will be a key milestone on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November in Glasgow.” , said the White House.

The virtual summit will be televised live for people around the world to watch the proceedings.

Biden made the fight against climate change a mainstay of his foreign and domestic policies, and one of his first actions when he took office in January was to get the United States to join the Accord. of Paris on climate change.

The summit aims to position Biden, and the United States, as a world leader in meeting the challenge of climate change and strengthening its stature.

“At the time of the summit, the United States will announce an ambitious 2030 emissions target as a new nationally determined contribution under the Paris Agreement to limit the damage caused by climate change,” said the United States. White House.

Biden called on all U.S. government agencies to find ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and harness green energy.

He appointed former Secretary of State John Kerry to be his international envoy for climate change, reflecting the high priority he has on his agenda.

He is reaching out to the leaders of China and Russia, whom he has severely criticized for their human rights record and international rivalry with the United States to work together on the climate agenda despite their differences.

Biden wants countries around the world to take action to limit emissions to a level that would limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius “to avoid the worst impacts of climate change,” the White House said.

“The president urged leaders to use the summit as an opportunity to explain how their countries will also help boost climate ambition.”

India will be under pressure from the United States to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by being presented as the world’s third emitter of greenhouse gases after Beijing and Washington.

However, this picture is misleading because, on a per capita basis, US emissions were almost nine times that of India.

An Indian emitted only 1.96 tonnes of greenhouse gases in a year, while an American was responsible for 16.56 tonnes.

Despite all the postures and preaching, Biden or climate change activists in the United States are not going to lower the per capita emissions of the United States to near the Indian level while demanding that India reduce its global emissions .

India is already promoting green energy to eventually phase out electricity produced by fossil fuels.

He would work on a goal of reducing net emissions by 2050. Net zero emissions are achieved by removing all greenhouse gases emitted by various means ranging from forests to technologies to capture emissions.

The Climate Summit will be Modi’s second multilateral virtual meeting with Biden.

Earlier this month, Biden and Modi were joined by Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugo of Japan and Scott Morrison of Australia at a Quad summit.

(Arul Louis can be reached and followed on Twitter at @arulouis)

