Uhuru among 40 world leaders invited by Biden to climate summit





President Uhuru Kenyatta is one of 40 world leaders who have been invited by US President Joe Biden to the Leaders Climate Summit he will host on April 22 and 23. The virtual leaders' summit will be broadcast live for public viewing. According to a declaration from the White House, the Leaders' Climate Summit will highlight the urgency and economic benefits of stronger climate action and be a key step on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November in Glasgow. "President Biden acted on his first day in office to bring the United States back to the Paris Agreement. Days later, on January 27, he announced that he would soon convene a leaders' summit to galvanize the efforts of major economies to tackle the climate crisis. Said the statement

Other African leaders invited to the meeting include President Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon, President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and President Flix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, According to the statement, the summit will reconvene the US-led Forum of Large Economies on Energy and Climate, which brings together 17 countries responsible for around 80% of global emissions and global GDP. “The President also invited leaders from other countries that are demonstrating strong climate leadership, are particularly vulnerable to climate impacts or are forging innovative paths towards a zero rate economy. A small number of business and civil society leaders will also attend the Summit. »Addition of the declaration. Other leaders invited to attend the Summit include Prime Minister Gaston Browne, Antigua and Barbuda; President Alberto Fernandez, Argentina; Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Australia; Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh; Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, Bhutan; President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil; Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada; President Sebastin Piera, Chile; President Xi Jinping, People’s Republic of China; President Ivn Duque Mrquez, Colombia; Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Denmark; President Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission; President Charles Michel, European Council; President Emmanuel Macron, France; Chancellor Angela Merkel, Germany; Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India; President Joko Widodo, Indonesia and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel. Others are Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Italy; Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Jamaica; Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Japan: President David Kabua, Republic of the Marshall Islands; President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador, Mexico; Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand; Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Norway; President Andrzej Duda, Poland; President Moon Jae-in, Republic of Korea; President Vladimir Putin, Russian Federation; King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore; President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa; Prime Minister Pedro Snchez, Spain; President Recep Tayyip Erdo? An, Turkey; President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, United Arab Emirates; Prime Minister Boris Johnson, UK and President Nguy? N Ph Tr? Ng, Vietnam. “At the time of the Summit, the United States will announce an ambitious 2030 emissions target as a new nationally determined contribution under the Paris Agreement. In his invitation, the President urged leaders to use the Summit to explain how their countries will also help boost climate ambition. ”Says the statement The main themes of the Summit will include: Galvanize the efforts of the world’s major economies to reduce emissions during this critical decade to keep a warming limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach.

Mobilize funding from the public and private sectors to drive the net zero transition and help vulnerable countries cope with climate impacts.

The economic benefits of climate action, with a strong emphasis on job creation, and the importance of ensuring that all communities and all workers benefit from the transition to a new clean energy economy .

Stimulating transformative technologies that can help reduce emissions and adapt to climate change, while creating huge new economic opportunities and developing the industries of the future.

Introducing subnational and non-state actors who are committed to green recovery and a fair vision to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and who work closely with national governments to advance ambition and resilience .

Discuss opportunities to strengthen capacities to protect lives and livelihoods from the effects of climate change, address global security challenges posed by climate change and its impact on preparedness, and address the role of evidence-based solutions. nature in achieving the goals of net zero by 2050.







