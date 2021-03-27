Politics
‘Bitter controversy against Prime Minister’ Indian Embassy in US criticizes Washington Post article on Modi – ThePrint
Text size:
New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Washington DC has accused author Kapil Komireddi of targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi through his essay in The Washington Post. Embassies reply, written by his press secretary Stephen Mani, appeared in the newspaper on Saturday.
In a tweet, Komireddi said, the Indian Embassy in Washington responded to my essay in the Washington Post detailing the unparalleled personality cult built by Narendra Modi with a letter denouncing me for insulting Indians by targeting the Prime Minister.
The Indian Embassy in Washington responded to my essay by @washingtonpost detailing the unparalleled cult of personality built by Narendra Modi with a letter denouncing me for insulting Indians by targeting the Prime Minister https://t.co/3RxY9jvizE
– Kapil Komireddi (@kapskom) March 27, 2021
Komireddis Opinion Essay India, the world’s largest democracy, is now fueled by a cult of personality appears in The Washington Post March 19.
“ A bitter controversy against the Prime Minister ”
The Indian embassy said the trial was a bitter controversy against the Indian prime minister. His portrayal of the Indian people as powerless and malleable was downright insulting to them.
The Embassy details how Modis’ policies have prioritized political direction to help fight the Covid pandemic and manage its socio-economic fallout while tackling national security challenges at the border. If a company judges its leader positively and his political colleagues speak highly of him, that should hardly be of concern, the embassy said in its response.
He also denounced Komireddi for citing continued agitation by farmers against the central government’s three new farm laws, the abolition of Section 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the 2018 demonetization as examples of Modi building his ” personality cult”. “Making decisions on long-standing issues is not a whim; it is the testimony of serious governance, he declared.
He also said that the New India criticized by the author had succeeded in dealing with the pandemic by feeding more than 800 million people, placing money in 400 million bank accounts and administering vaccines to 80 countries. The elections expressed the true feeling of the people. Personal attacks will not change this reality, he said.
Also read: This is a new Modi. He bets on growth and takes big risks on the economy
India is now a ‘uplifting story for established democracies’
In his essay, Komireddi argued that while Modis’ glorification may have started to embolden Hindu nationalism by portraying him as a successful promoter, it has now imposed a heavy cost on Indians.
Komireddi said that although Modi campaigned as an inclusive modernizing technocrat in 2014 to escape the shadow of Gandhis assassin Nathruam Godse, he canonized himself as the father of what his admirers call the New India after his election to power.
Komireddi said the demagogue status bestowed on Modi by key BJP leaders, including chief ministers like Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union ministers like Kiren Rijiju, has furthered the cause of personality cult. Modis with these leaders extolling his virtues. The author also argued that a digital army maintains its cult of personality by “spreading lies about the achievements of prime ministers.”
The essay also accused Modi of crushing dissent and routinely bypassing parliament and making decisions such as repealing Section 370, demonetization and Covid-induced lockdown without consultations. But a country that was once an inspiration to aspiring Democrats has become, under Modi, an uplifting narrative for established democracies, he said.
Also read: If the Modi government does not control vigilantism, history will compare it to Indira Gandhi Emergency
Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram
Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it
India needs even more free, fair, open-ended, questioning journalism in the face of multiple crises.
But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.
ThePrint has the best young reporters, columnists and editors working for it. To support journalism of this quality, smart, thoughtful people like you have to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.
Support our journalism
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit