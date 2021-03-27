‘Bitter controversy against Prime Minister’ Indian Embassy in US criticizes Washington Post article on Modi – ThePrint

Text size:

New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Washington DC has accused author Kapil Komireddi of targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi through his essay in The Washington Post. Embassies reply, written by his press secretary Stephen Mani, appeared in the newspaper on Saturday.

In a tweet, Komireddi said, the Indian Embassy in Washington responded to my essay in the Washington Post detailing the unparalleled personality cult built by Narendra Modi with a letter denouncing me for insulting Indians by targeting the Prime Minister.

Komireddis Opinion Essay India, the world’s largest democracy, is now fueled by a cult of personality appears in The Washington Post March 19.

“ A bitter controversy against the Prime Minister ”

The Indian embassy said the trial was a bitter controversy against the Indian prime minister. His portrayal of the Indian people as powerless and malleable was downright insulting to them.

The Embassy details how Modis’ policies have prioritized political direction to help fight the Covid pandemic and manage its socio-economic fallout while tackling national security challenges at the border. If a company judges its leader positively and his political colleagues speak highly of him, that should hardly be of concern, the embassy said in its response.

He also denounced Komireddi for citing continued agitation by farmers against the central government’s three new farm laws, the abolition of Section 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the 2018 demonetization as examples of Modi building his ” personality cult”. “Making decisions on long-standing issues is not a whim; it is the testimony of serious governance, he declared.

He also said that the New India criticized by the author had succeeded in dealing with the pandemic by feeding more than 800 million people, placing money in 400 million bank accounts and administering vaccines to 80 countries. The elections expressed the true feeling of the people. Personal attacks will not change this reality, he said.

India is now a ‘uplifting story for established democracies’

In his essay, Komireddi argued that while Modis’ glorification may have started to embolden Hindu nationalism by portraying him as a successful promoter, it has now imposed a heavy cost on Indians.

Komireddi said that although Modi campaigned as an inclusive modernizing technocrat in 2014 to escape the shadow of Gandhis assassin Nathruam Godse, he canonized himself as the father of what his admirers call the New India after his election to power.

Komireddi said the demagogue status bestowed on Modi by key BJP leaders, including chief ministers like Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union ministers like Kiren Rijiju, has furthered the cause of personality cult. Modis with these leaders extolling his virtues. The author also argued that a digital army maintains its cult of personality by “spreading lies about the achievements of prime ministers.”

The essay also accused Modi of crushing dissent and routinely bypassing parliament and making decisions such as repealing Section 370, demonetization and Covid-induced lockdown without consultations. But a country that was once an inspiration to aspiring Democrats has become, under Modi, an uplifting narrative for established democracies, he said.

