Iran, China sign 25-year cooperation pact





Iran and China on Saturday signed a 25-year “strategic cooperation pact” as part of the latest expansion of Beijing’s trillion-dollar Belt and Road flagship initiative as rivals Americans are getting closer. Negotiations for the deal, launched five years ago, sparked controversy in Iran last year, and virtually no details of its content have been released. China is Iran’s largest trading partner and was one of the biggest buyers of Iranian oil before US President Donald Trump reimposed sweeping unilateral sanctions in 2018 after scrapping a multilateral nuclear deal with Tehran. The Sino-Iranian pact, which Tehran said included “political, strategic and economic” elements, was signed by the two countries’ foreign ministers, Wang Yi and Mohammad Javad Zarif, a AFP correspondent reported. “We believe this document can be very effective in deepening” Iran-China relations, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, recalling that the pact was first proposed during a visit. in Tehran of Chinese President Xi Jinping in January 2016. Xi and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani then agreed to establish a roadmap for “reciprocal investments in the fields of transport, ports, energy, industry and services”. Read | Relaunch of Iran nuclear deal not about who comes first, says US official “The Iranian government and people are striving, as they always should, to expand their relations with independent and trustworthy countries like China,” Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said at the time, describing the proposed cooperation agreement as “correct and reasonable”. Xi championed the Belt and Road Initiative, a plan to fund infrastructure projects and increase China’s influence abroad. In July last year, controversy erupted over the proposed deal after former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad accused the Iranian people of negotiating a “25-year new deal with a foreign country” without the knowledge of the people. Iranian. The foreign minister was heckled in parliament when he assured lawmakers that there was “nothing secret” about the proposed deal, which he promised would be publicly announced “once ‘it would have been finalized’. The government has yet to honor that promise and few details have been released. Read also | Australia threatens WTO action as China increases wine tariffs Wang’s visit to Tehran comes just days after welcoming Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for talks in the Chinese city of Guilin. The three governments all face difficult relations with Washington after President Joe Biden’s administration pledged to stand firm in its dealings with them, despite a renewed emphasis on diplomacy. China and Russia are both parties to the troubled 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that Biden said he hopes to revive. They both deeply criticized Trump’s reimposed unilateral sanctions on Iran and supported efforts to revive the deal. Biden said he was not seeking a “showdown” with China, but that there would be intense competition between rival superpowers. “I have told him (Xi) in person several times that we are not looking for a confrontation, even though we know there will be fierce and tough competition,” the US president said.

