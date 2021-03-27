Politics
UK vaccine success depends on capitalist energy, not government, says Boris Johnson
The energy of capitalism is behind the success of vaccination in the UK, Boris Johnson told Conservative MPs to play down the role of government and NHS.
Urging party supporters to campaign on successful jabs, PM doubled his controversial claim that the private sector delivered it.
Yes, the government has played a pretty big role, Mr Johnson said, pointing to the vaccine task force set up and the incredible work of our NHS, our GPs, our nurses.
But, in the end, none of this would have been possible without the innovative and commercial genius if you know what I’m going to say about the power of the private sector, he said.
The free market economy is at the heart of this vaccine deployment. There is a huge lesson to learn about the need for private risk taking and capitalist energy.
Addressing the Tory Spring Forum, Mr Johnson reiterated his belief that there was absolutely nothing in the data to prevent the planned timeline to facilitate the lockdown.
In just a few days he would have his hair cut and then cautiously, but irreversibly, I’m going to have a pint of beer in the pub, he swore.
However, while he insisted that the easing of the lockdown is on track, Mr Johnson also admitted to having unanswered questions about the force feedback from the climb. Covid-19 infections on the mainland.
A bitter experiment had shown that a wave like the one sweeping across Europe would hit the UK three weeks later, although experts say it started in the UK, with the outbreak of the Kent variant .
I think the second half of the year will have the potential to be really fantastic, but it depends on what still goes well, Mr Johnson said.
The question is, is it going to be as bad this time as it has been in the past? Or have we sufficiently attenuated, stifled and blunted the impact of the vaccine rollout?
This is a question we still don’t really know the answer to.
The PM was also asked if the UK could benefit from a public holiday on a National Hangover Day once the pandemic subsided, but he appeared to dodge the plea.
The general view is that people have had quite a few days off, and it wouldn’t be a bad thing for people to see their way back to try and get back to the office, he replied.
Of the lockdown, he said: As it stands, I see absolutely nothing in the data that deters me from continuing our roadmap to freedom, unlocking our economy, and regaining the life we love. .
While there were a lot of risks, the country was in a different world from last spring, due to protective vaccinations.
Mr Johnson says capitalism explains that the successful vaccination program is controversial because the AstraZeneca jab was issued by scientists at the University of Oxford.
In addition, the program is run by the NHS in stark contrast, critics say, to the failure of the testing and tracing program, which has been contracted out to private companies.
