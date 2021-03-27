‘If you did Satyagraha for Bangladesh then …’: Asaduddin Owaisi slams PM Modi in West Bengal





Head of AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi | Photo credit: ANI Highlights Asaduddin Owaisi is in West Bengal for his AIMIM party for the current Assembly elections He slammed Prime Minister Modi for claiming he did Satyagraha for the liberation of Bangladesh Calcutta: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for opposition on Saturday, which he did Satyagraha (non-violent resistance) for the liberation of Bangladesh. He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading hatred across the country. Speaking at a campaign rally in Murshidabad, West Bengal, Asaduddin Owaisi said: “In Bangladesh Prime Minister Narendra Modi said yesterday that he did Satyagraha for the liberation of Bangladesh.” “If you made Satyagraha for Bangladesh, then why do you call the Bangladeshi of Murshidabad. Why are you mistreating us? he asked. Training weapons at the BJP, Owaisi alleged that “the BJP has spread so much hatred in the country that when a child with a Muslim name goes to a temple for water, he is beaten.” “Muslims are called ‘jihadists’, tribes are called ‘Naxals’ and secular thinkers are called ‘anti-national’,” he added. Owaisi’s comments came a day after Prime Minister Modi said he took part in the Bangladesh liberation movement in the 1970s. While addressing the main celebrations of the golden jubilee of independence of Bangladesh and the centenary of the birth of its founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka in the presence of his counterpart Sheikh Hasina and President Abdul Hamid, Modi recalled the 1971 war and declared the footage of the atrocities committed by the Pakistani military. inflicted on the inhabitants of the days of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) disturbed the inhabitants of India. “I must have been between 20 and 22 years old when my colleagues and I did satyagraha for the freedom of Bangladesh,” he said.







