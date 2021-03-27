Iran, China sign controversial 25-year ‘strategic cooperation pact’





Iran and China signed a controversial long-term bilateral deal at a ceremony in Tehran on March 27. Subscribe to our new newsletter It has become impossible to tell the biggest stories that shape Eurasia without considering China’s resurgent influence in local business, politics, security, and culture. China in Eurasia is correspondent Reid Standish’s new monthly newsletter in which he draws on local reporting from RFE / RL journalists across Eurasia to give you a unique insight into Beijing’s ambitions. It is sent on the first Wednesday of each month. To subscribe, click on here. Details of the deal were not disclosed, but it is believed to include Chinese investments in Iran’s energy and infrastructure sectors. China is Iran’s largest trading partner and a key market for Iranian crude exports, which have been severely restricted by US sanctions. The deal was signed by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, who arrived in Tehran a day earlier. State television called the deal a “25-year strategic cooperation pact.” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Said Khatibzadeh said earlier on March 27 that the pact includes “political, strategic and economic” elements. The deal also includes increased military and security cooperation between the two countries, according to a leaked draft agreement. Iranian officials said the pact was proposed during a January 2016 trip to Iran by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has publicly backed the deal. The Iranians have accused officials of hiding details of the deal, fearing Tehran will give Beijing too much. In recent years, Iran has turned increasingly to China in the face of growing pressure from the United States to isolate Tehran. The United States unilaterally withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers in 2018 under former President Donald Trump. Trump has pursued a policy of “maximum pressure” on Tehran over its nuclear and missile programs, as well as its support for regional proxies. The deal was aimed at relieving Iran of international sanctions in exchange for limitations on its nuclear program, which Iran says is strictly for civilian energy purposes. US President Joe Biden has indicated he is ready to revive the deal. With reports from Reuters and AFP

