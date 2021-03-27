Indonesia dreams of becoming an EV nation

Indonesia is stepping up efforts to become a powerhouse for electric vehicles, just as global demand for lithium batteries is expected to increase. 777 GWh, four times its current level. The country plans to focus on technology and foreign partnerships to expand its electrical footprint.

Following in the footsteps of China, Singapore and South Korea, Indonesia has set itself the ambitious goal of phasing out sales of diesel vehicles by 2040. The country is even organizing a Event dedicated to electric vehicles at the end of March 2021. It has also committed to increasing its mix of new and renewable energies to 23% by 2025. Achieving these objectives will be a major challenge because the country’s energy mix is ​​largely dominated by the coal.

From exporter to central player in the EV supply chain

Indonesia has abundant resources of lithium, nickel and cobalt – all of which are essential materials for making EV batteries – and a well-developed mining industry. However, the country is no longer satisfied with its role as an exporter of raw materials: Indonesia wants to establish itself as a key player in the EV supply chain.

Yet the country’s EV market is at an embryonic stage: in 2019, only 24 electric vehicles were sold in the country. The charging infrastructure is also starting to emerge, with only 62 stations built by October 2020, according to the Department of Energy. The goal of having 180 charging stations by the end of 2020 has been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, but the government remains confident in its ability to build around 2,500 by 2025. Related: UAE To Restrain Supply To Asian Buyers Decree 55/2019 adopted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, which aims to accelerate the deployment of battery-vehicles in the country, was a big step forward for the electric vehicle industry. To further improve the price competitiveness of electric vehicles, the Indonesian government has decided to provide financial assistance to the sector. March 16, Jakarta cut taxes to 0% for electric vehicles with the aim of stimulating domestic production of EVs.

So far, Indonesia’s biggest foray into the deployment of electric cars has been led by state-owned TransJakarta, which operates electric buses that can already be seen driving through the foggy streets of Jakarta. The capital’s taxi fleet has also undergone an electric transformation, with the Blue Bird company purchasing Tesla vehicles.

Jakarta has been successful in attracting major car manufacturers to produce electric vehicles locally. Among them was Toyota, which ad plans to start production in Indonesia in 2022. Joko Widodo is also engaged in talks with Tesla over what looks like a potential investment deal, although nothing official has been announced. Mitsubishi and Hyundai have also expressed keen interest in the country’s plan and are investing in future joint projects.

A window of opportunity for China

The most relevant partner for Indonesia in carrying out its EV projects would be China. “We invited everyone and no one came except the Chinese,” Chief Investment Minister Luhut Panjaitan said, quoted by the Asian Times. The two countries have notably intensified their energy ties with a $ 2 billion coal deal signed in November 2020.

Chinese steel giant Tsingshan is also involved in a deal with mining company Freeport to build a copper smelter, with copper being a key component in making EVs. At the same time, Tsingshan announced an investment for 2000 MW of renewable energy sources to power Indonesian steel production and nickel processing facilities for batteries.

Related: 13 Million Barrels Of Oil Could Be Affected By Suez Canal Blockage

In December 2020, CATL, China’s largest battery producer, was also in talks with Jakarta about battery production. The Indonesian Minister of Energy has touted a $ 5 billion investment in new battery manufacturing plant, is expected to enter service by 2024.

However, in its battle to become the Asian hub for electric vehicles, Indonesia faces stiff competition from neighbors Singapore and Thailand. After a decade of uncertainty about electric vehicles, Singapore recently decided to increase its investments in the emerging sector. As part of its new green plan 2030, the government announced the establishment of 60,000 charging stations for its public parking by 2030. Thailand, for its part, has also introduced preferential tax regimes for electric vehicles.

Beyond foreign competition, the main challenge for the development of electric vehicles in Indonesia remains at the consumer level. Namely, it is their prohibitive price. Mainly requested by the upper class, their cost is between 400 million and 1.4 billion rupees – almost twice the average price of conventional vehicles sold in the country.

By Tatiana Serova for OilUSD

More most popular reads from Oil dollar: