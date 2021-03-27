Connect with us

Prime Minister Modi’s “ andolan-jeevi ” days and Nitish Kumar’s “ Delhi model of democracy ”

Alok Nirantar | Sakal Media Group

The selected cartoons appeared first in other publications, print or online, or on social media, and are credited appropriately.

Alok Nirantar addresses Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Dhaka during Bangladesh National Day celebrations, in today’s featured cartoon.

Sandeep Adhwaryu | The time of India

Sandeep Adhwaryu lashes out at Nitish Kumar’s government in Bihar for calling on police to expel MPs protesting the passage of the controversial Bihar Special Armed Police bill on Tuesday.

Sajith Kumar | Deccan Herald

Sajith Kumar recalls last year’s ‘thali bajao’ event as India battles the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kirtish Bhatt | BBC News Hindi

Kirtish Bhatt’s take on the farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh and the imposition of night and weekend curfews in several states to stem the spread of Covid-19.

