Covid Scotland update: Boris Johnson urged to listen to concerns over travel loopholes





BORIS Johnson has been urged to ‘sit down and listen’ and close a loophole that could bring new variants of Covid to the UK.

It comes as officials at Public Health England wrote to Matt Hancock, with concerns about the variants detected in the UK being attributed to European countries such as Germany, Portugal and Norway – none of which are currently listed on the UK government’s “red list” of countries which requires passengers to enter hotel quarantine.

UK residents and Irish nationals arriving in England from Red List countries will need to be quarantined in government-selected hotels at a cost of £ 1,750, with each additional adult or child over 12 costing £ 650. Children aged 5 to 12 cost £ 325. But in Scotland, all overseas flight passengers except Ireland, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands must self-isolate at one of the hotels. READ MORE: Matt Hancock, confident people can ‘travel all over UK’ this summer A loophole means travelers who have not come via a Red List country can travel through the Common Travel Zone and are then allowed to self-isolate for 10 days. Concerns have renewed calls for the UK government to align with the Scottish Government’s approach that all passengers should be quarantined at their first point of arrival, regardless of which country they have arrived from. SNP health spokesperson Dr Philippa Whitford said: ‘Warnings about the threat of new variants, from Public Health England, should prompt the UK government to sit down and listen. Their quarantine system does not ‘is not suitable for its purpose and has easily exploitable shortcomings that need shutting down urgently. “We know that although Scotland eliminated almost all strains of Covid last summer, international travel allowed the importation of new variants and contributed to the second wave in Scotland and the UK – we don’t we can’t risk this happening again. “Everyone in Scotland and across the UK has made a collective effort to stop the spread of Covid and remove the virus, but we are in a fragile position and could easily see a third wave as suggested by the Chief Medical Officer , Chris Whitty. ‘New, more vaccine resistant variants could put our route out of lockdown in serious danger and it would be typical of this Tory government to jeopardize progress on the vaccination program due to its refusal to properly control UK borders . “Boris Johnson needs to urgently review his red list system and align with the Scottish Government’s approach of monitoring hotel quarantine for everyone arriving in the UK, regardless of their country of origin. ” Earlier this month, Westminster came under fire for withholding the results of a comprehensive review of its ‘red list’ system from decentralized nations. READ MORE: Westminster ‘holds back’ completed review of Covid quarantine system on redlist The Scottish government has said it is taking a more proactive than reactive approach in insisting on universal quarantine as it is impossible to predict where new, more dangerous variants of the coronavirus could emerge. Speaking to the Holyrood Health Committee on his evidence, Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “The Joint Biosafety Center has already carried out a review of existing countries and submitted a report to the UK government on their country review. from the red list. “However, to date the UK government has denied us this report. “I have made representations to the British government on this subject, and I know that colleagues from other decentralized countries have approached the British government on this subject.” Matheson said he “continues to press for this advice to be provided” and added: “This needs to be dealt with urgently. “I approached the UK government at the Covid-19 meeting last week to request that this advice be made available to us. “But to this day it is still not provided.”







