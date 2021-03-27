Women, LGBT people and students protest for their rights in Turkey





ISTANBUL Hundreds of protesters gathered in Istanbul on Saturday for anti-government protests, demanding amid a heavy police presence to overturn recent decisions by the Turkish president that affect students, women and the LGBT community. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a surprise decree a week ago ending Turkey’s participation in a landmark treaty to protect women from violence. A thousand women and allies showed up on Saturday to protest the country’s withdrawal from the Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention. Hundreds of students also protested against the appointment of a new rector at Turkey’s most prestigious university. Their protests began in January after Erdogan appointed an academic linked to the ruling party in Turkey as rector of the University of Bogazici. Students and faculty alike maintain that Melih Bulu’s appointment violates academic freedom. 22-year-old student Zehra Aydemir said the protesters had clear demands and goals, starting with Bulu’s resignation. A d We will lift the police blockades in the universities. We will conduct rectorate elections in universities with the participation of all components of the university, its academics and students, Aydemir said. Students and women who demonstrated on Saturday also called for an end to anti-LGBT actions amid growing intolerance by government and police. The government has said that one of the reasons Turkey withdrew from the Istanbul Convention is because it believes the treaty attempts to normalize homosexuality. Twelve students were arrested this week for displaying rainbow flags at Bogazici University, and dozens more were detained outside an Istanbul courthouse on Friday as they demonstrated in support of their peers. A majority of them were subsequently released. Unfortunately, in Turkey today, if you are an LGBTI person or a woman, it is very difficult for justice to be on your side, said Busra Cabuk, 23. I represent intersex in the context of LGBT rights. A d This is why we are worried and we are afraid, but we make noise so as not to give up our rights, “said Cabuk, who wore a rainbow mask.” That is why we are here so many women and LGBTI-plus people. ___ Associated Press writer Zeynep Bilginsoy contributed.

