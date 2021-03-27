Politics
Iran, China sign 25-year strategic cooperation pact
Iran and China on Saturday signed a 25-year cooperation agreement in Teh, which began negotiation in 2016.
The “25-year strategic cooperation pact,” as Iranian state television called it and details of which were not released, was signed by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Chinese colleague , Wang Yi, visiting Teer.
According to the official agency Irna, the last details of the agreement were finalized on Saturday, during a meeting between “Wang, Ali Larijani, advisor to the Supreme Leader (Iranian Ali Khamenei), and the special representative of the Islamic Republic for strategic relations with China “.
The genesis of the project took place during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Teer in January 2016. On this occasion, he and his Iranian colleague Hassan Rouhani decided to strengthen the ties between the two countries.
Teer and Beijing pledged at the time to “start negotiations for the signing of a cooperation agreement extended for 25 years” and to “cooperate and make reciprocal investments in various fields, such as transport, ports, energy, industry and services ”.
China was Iran’s largest trading partner and was a major buyer of Iranian oil before the return of US sanctions against Teer’s energy sector in 2018, which caused the country’s sales to plummet. foreign.
