When Basuki and his team went back and forth in Solo 21 times, what happened?

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Infrastructure development is part of the vision of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Vice-President Ma’ruf Amin over the five-year period or the period 2019-2024.

Unsurprisingly, the Government, through the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), continues to accelerate its development.

The UPPR ministry will strive to develop infrastructure evenly from Sabang to Merauke, including the city of Surakarta in Central Java Province.

A number of infrastructure has been built in the town which is currently run by Jokowi’s son Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

This is marked by the frequent working visits (kunker) led by UPPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono and his collaborators.

It has been recorded that Basuki and his team visited Solo 21 times during the period 2020 and 2021.

In 2020, there were 17, while from 2021 to March, there were four.

In a note Kompas.com, in no other city in Indonesia do Basuki and his team visit as often as Surakarta.

Currently, the PUPR ministry is completing the renovation of the Manahan Stadium and four football training grounds in the city of Surakarta.

The four training fields are West City Field, Banyuanyar Field, Sriwedari Field and Sriwaru Field.