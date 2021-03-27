Trump can still hold both sides hostage





At day’s end, Donald TrumpDonald TrumpDemocrats see Georgia as opening salute in war on voting rights MLB could move Georgia All-Star game after controversial new election restrictions Biden sack majority of members of the DHS MORE advisory board will do what Donald Trump believes is in Donald Trump’s best interests and that petrifies Republican and Democratic leaders.

In one that I know you know I know you know scenarios, no matter what each political party may say publicly, the former president indeed knows that in several extremely important ways he now has Republicans and Democrats exactly where he needs them for him to enjoy.

The main reason for this is the roughly 75 million votes he received in the last election, of which he arguably still holds the majority in his back pocket. How many of those voters will still follow Trump? How many can still be influenced by his statements? How many will turn against Republicans who Trump says have sinned against him? How many would follow Trump in a newly formed political party? No one knows for sure.

But, some might say, Trump said in a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the end of February that he would not form a third party, and called such speculation fake news. . If you really believe this, then let me sell you this deed that I have on a bridge in Brooklyn.

As he has demonstrated in the past, Trump’s inflexible beliefs can instantly become malleable if change favors him, or a position he advocates, at that precise moment.

During that same political conference, Trump also pointed out: Biden failed in his No.1 duty as CEO, enforcing the laws of the Americas, which alone should be reason enough for Democrats to take heavy tolls. mid-term losses and lose the White House decisively four years. In fact, as you know, they just lost the White House, but that’s one of those things. But who knows, who knows, I might even decide to beat them a third time, okay?

Does a lot of it seem like Trump has accepted and made his peace with the certified results of the last election and is now ready to go quietly into the night?

In a recent Politico article about Trump getting done with Twitter and maybe created his own platform, the caption read: The 45th President Loves Attention, But He Also Holds A Grudge.

Indeed, with all legal, political and constitutional evidence to the contrary, Trump not only believes he was wronged in the last election, but he blames some Republicans as well as Democrats.

The political world has never seen anyone like him, and much of the conventional wisdom surrounding this world can instantly mean less than nothing if Trump is still in the equation.

Whether it is hate or not, Trump is still a force in himself and occupies the seat of the catbird in several ways that alter the election No matter what he said to CPAC, it absolutely does. no sense for him to withdraw from a third party. In fact, it’s safe to say that a third-party race is the only possible way for him to reclaim the White House in 2024, a third-party race that would likely only come into play if the Biden-Harris administration had to face it. to an increase in failure and loss of support at all levels as the Republican Party nominated someone who was not on Trump’s pre-approved list of candidates.

As the 2020 Democratic primary season proved, Democratic voters weren’t particularly in love with former Vice President Joe BidenJoe Biden Democrats see Georgia open the salvo in war on voting rights MLB could Move Georgia All-Star Game After Controversial New Election Cuts Biden Pulls Majority Of DHS PLUS Advisory Board Members Neither Then-Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisHarris Welcomes Child Tax Credit In Interview With Bill Clinton The Shame That Was Biden Harris’ Press Conference To American Women Amid The Pandemic: ‘You Are Strong’ MORE (D -California). The rapidly fading Biden only became the last candidate standing after Democratic leaders threw him a lifeline. And Harris, who was one of the very first to drop out of the Democratic primaries, only returned because Biden picked her to be his vice president.

Trump surely now understands that a large part of Biden’s general election vote came from millions of Americans who truly hated him with a passion, but, in a 2024 mindset, Trump could easily turn that into a positive. Voter support for Biden-Harris was paper thin in 2020 and became even less solid if the administration continued to falter, then in 2024 much of that vote could evaporate or go elsewhere.

In this case, the Elsewhere could be a diverse Republican ticket made up of two candidates who not only weren’t endorsed by Trump but worse, in his view, publicly disowned him at some point. In other words, a post that might sound appealing to a significant number of centrist Americans who voted for Biden only because they couldn’t stand Trump.

If both of these scenarios come true and both are well within the realm of the possible, then Trumps’ smoldering anger and ever-growing ego might then feel an opportunity to become third and see how many of his 75 million voters have left. from 2020 would. This could be a possibility especially if, as his collaborators predict, he succeeds in creating his own social media platform that would replicate the 88 million followers he had on Twitter.

All of this to say that if Democrats and Never-Trumpers think they’ve defeated Count Trumpula, they might want to keep those barrels of holy water and cloves of garlic for a few more years.

Douglas MacKinnon, political and communications consultant, was a White House writer for Presidents Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush, and a former special assistant for policy and communications at the Pentagon during the last three years of the Bush administration.

