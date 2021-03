Bellator obliges in the Sonny Brar Trophy

Bellator, ridden by P. Trevor, won the Sonny Brar Trophy, the main event of the Saturday races (March 27) here. The winner belongs to M / s. Marthand Singh Mahindra, James Mathews, P. Prabhakar Reddy and Rama Seshu Eyunni. SS Attaollahi forms the winner.

1. IRVINE WASHINGTON PLATE (Div. II) (1000 m), Cl. V, 5 years and over, rated 4 to 30: SAFDAR (Shahrukh) 1, Theas Pet (Kaviraj) 2, Forever Free (MS Deora) 3 and About The Cloud (Santosh G) 4.2, 1-1 / 4 and 1-3 / 4. 1m, 00.03s. 53 (w), 19, 23 and 21 (p). SHP: 43, FP: 205, Q: 163, Tanala: 650 and 226. Favorites: Colosseum. Owners: M / s. MN Mirza, Rehanullah Khan, Sunil Anand, MK Mohan, Satish G. Kundapur and Adil M. Masalawalla. Coach: Rehanullah Khan.

2. SONNY BRAR TROPHY (1,600 m), cl. II, rated 60 to 86: BELLATOR (Trevor) 1, Majestic Warrior (J. Chinoy) 2, Bakhtawar (Nazil) 3 and Excellent Gold (Kaviraj) 4. 3, 5 and 3/4. 1m, 38.46s. 11 (w), 10 and 14 (p). SHP: 17, FP: 19, Q: 13, Tanala: 46 and 13. Favorites: Bellator. Owners: M / s. Marthand Singh Mahindra, James Mathews, P. Prabhakar Reddy and Rama Seshu Eyunni. Coach: SS Attaollahi.

3. IRVINE WASHINGTON PLATE (Div. I) (1000 m), Cl. V, 5 years and over, rated 4 to 30: RISING BRAVE (Bhawani) 1, Dowsabel (Marchand) 2, Seniority (Aniket) 3 and Isinit (Peter) 4.3, Nk and 1-1 / 4.59.55s. 48 (w), 18, 20 and 57 (p). SHP: 44, FP: 113, Q: 64, Tanala: 3 548. Favorite: Divija. Owners: M / s. Rehanullah Khan, MN Mirza, Sunil Anand, Satish G. Kundapur, MK Mohan, and Adil M. Masalawalla. Coach: Rehanullah Khan.

4. MONET PLATE (2000 m), cl. V, rated 4 to 30: MOON RIVER (Chouhan) 1, Shadows (S. Amit) 2, Kamaria (Bhawani) 3 and Touch Of Faith (A. Imran Khan) 4. 1/2, 2-1 / 2 and 4 -3/4. 2 m, 4.43 s. 14 (w), 12, 76 and 25 (p). SHP: 219, FP: 244, Q: 105, Tanala: 767 and 159. Favorites: Moon River. Owners: Mr. and Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Keki D. Mehta and Mr. Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt Ltd and Mr. Bhupinder Singh. Coach: P. Shroff.

5. BEHRAM A ENGINEERS TROPHY (1,400 m), cl. IV, noted 20 to 46: VINCENZO (Sandesh) 1, Gilt Edge (Nazil) 2, Arabian Phoenix (Zervan) 3 and The Bawaji (P. Dhebe) 4.1, 1/2 and 1-3 / 4.1m, 24.56s. 44 (w), 18, 14 and 19 (p). SHP: 35, FP: 110, Q: 24, Tanala: 200 and 124. Favorites: Gilt Edge. Owners: M / s. Siddhanth Sanas, SR Sanas, Aditya P. Thackersey, Ms. Charonne Nagpal and Ms. Sarla P. Lala. Coach: Sanjay Kolse.

6. OSMAN CHOTANI PLATE (Div. II) (1,400 m), cl. V, noted 4 to 30: MINX (K. Bhagat) 1, Irish Eyes (Nazil) 2, Aira (Bhawani) 3 and Chezza (merchant) 4. 1-1 / 4, 4-3 / 4 and Lnk. 1m, 25.29 s. 19 (w), 12, 20 and 18 (p). SHP: 42, FP: 107, Q: 77, Tanala: 212 and 59. Favorites: Minx. Owners: Mr. and Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke and Mr. Jay V. Shirke. Coach: P. Shroff.

7. SPANISH PAVILION PLATE (1600m), cl. IV, 5 years and over, rated 20 to 46: TASMAN (Trevor) 1, Ron (A. Imran Khan) 2, Prides Angel (CS Jodha) 3 and Black Cherry (J. Chinoy) 4. 3-1 / 2, 1-1 / 2 and Nk. 1m, 36.91 s. 88 (w), 36, 44 and 24 (p). SHP: 99. FP: 542, Q: 248, Tanala: 9,924 and 4,253. Favorite: black cherry. Owners: M / s. Aditya P. Thackersey, Kishore P. Rungta and Chetan Shah. Coach: Sanjay Kolse.

8. JIMMY BHARUCHA TROPHY (1,200 m), (Conditions) 3 years old only: BABY BAZOOKA (Zervan) 1, Alaistair (Chouhan) 2, Viktorina (Trevor) 3 and Lady Mimi (TS Jodha) 4. 5, Nk and 1 1 m, 10.65 s. 29 (w), 14, 13 and 17 (p). SHP: 35, FP: 80, Q: 34, Tanala: 156 and 67. Favorites: Baby Bazooka. Owners: M / s. Chirag V. Shah and Shivam Mehra. Coach: Vishal Gaikwad.

9. OSMAN CHOTANI PLATE (Div. I) (1,400 m), cl. V, rated 4 to 30: RUBIK STAR (Bhawani) 1, Hioctane (K. Bhagat) 2, Immeasurable (Chouhan) 3 and Candescent Star (Zeeshan) 4. 4, 1/2 and 2-1 / 2. 1m, 25 , 68 s. 124 (w), 24, 19 and 10 (p). SHP: 33, FP: 692, Q: 88, Tanala: 952 and 198. Favorites: immeasurable. Owner: MAM Ramaswamy Chettiar from Chettinad Charitable Trust. Coach: Karthik Ganapathy.

Jackpot: (i): 70%: 400 (362 tkts.) And 30%: 73 (851 tkts.); (ii): 70%: 29,937 (14 tonnes) and 30%: 597 (301 tonnes).

Treble: (i): 244 (19 tkts.); (ii): 574 (17 tkts.); (iii): 2826 (3 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 21,600 (C / F) and 30%: 356 (26 tkts.).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos