Politics
The future of the border crisis will be dictated by climate change
The influx of migrants to the southern border of the United States has picked up the news and climate change, among other factors, ensures that it will not go away.
Why is this important: The migration of tens of millions of people, exacerbated by climate change, will be one of the mega-trends of the 21st century. For both humanitarian and political reasons, rich countries like the United States will need to find a way to deal with a flow of people that may never stop.
Driving the news: At President Biden’s first press conference on Thursday, questions about the increased flow of migrants, including unaccompanied minors dominated the discussion.
- As my Axios colleague Stef Kight reported, the administration “struggles to cope with a wave of migration” as it attempts to balance humanitarian and COVID-19 concerns with border security.
- While the current increase in migrants is pale from the 2019 peak under then-President Trump and is lprobably due in part to a backlog of migrants unable to travel during the worst time of the pandemic last year, throughput is expected to increase as the weather warms.
The big picture: People make the difficult decision to leave their homes for many reasons, including conflict and crime, political persecution, and the simple desire for a better life.
- But a factor now and even more in the future is the surge in extreme weather and climate change, which will disproportionately affect people living in the poorest and hottest countries that are already a major source of migrants to the United States
- This means the United States, as well as the rich nations of Europe and even countries like India, are likely to face a continuing and possibly increasing flow of climate migrants which they and the international refugee system more generally are ill-equipped to handle.
In numbers: The World Bank estimates that three regions Latin America, Sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia will generate 143 million additional climate migrants by 2050.
The catch: Most of those displaced by the effects of weather and climate first migrate not abroad, but to cities in their own countries.
- But like Abrahm Lustgarten narrated in a fascinating story for the New York Times and ProPublica last year, as migrants invade poorly equipped urban areas, they “stretch infrastructure, resources and services to their limits”, which becomes both a source of misery and a push for international migration.
- A model produced for the article predicted that migration from Central America would increase every year regardless of climate change, but that in the most extreme warming scenarios, more than 30 million migrants would head for the US border. over the next 30 years.
- Climate change is particularly difficult because the international refugee system that was built in the aftermath of World War II was set up to deal with conflict and political persecution, which means that no legal framework exists for climate refugees.
- Migration from the most affected regions is arguably one of the most necessary aspects of any adaptation to climate change, but it will come up against the political obstacles surrounding border control.
Go back: Biden issued an executive order in February, which calls for a review of the international security implications of climate-related migration.
Be smart: The precise role of climate change in migration is entangled with more immediate factors, such as safety and economic well-being. But we know that millions of people will want to emigrate to the United States in the future, and many of them will try to come regardless of border policies.
- A survey published this week by Gallup found that more than a quarter of the population of Latin America and the Caribbean 120 million people say they want to settle permanently in another country.
- 42 million of them say they want to settle in the United States
Yes, but: Immigration is among the most controversial issues politically in the United States, a country that has repeatedly foiled the efforts of the presidents of both sides to find a solution.
The bottom line: “These are questions every executive should be able to answer regardless of their policy,” said Jim Clifton, President and CEO of Gallup wrote this week. “How many more people are coming to the southern border? And what’s the plan?”
- The answers: almost certainly a lot more. And we don’t know.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]