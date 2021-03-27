Pakistan speaks as Prime Minister Imran Khan not invited to US climate summit





ISLAMABAD – The Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that Pakistanis’ commitment to tackle climate change and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership in this regard is well accepted and appreciated around the world.

The FO spokesperson stressed that the flagship initiatives of the PTI government, such as the billion-tree tsunami, have been welcomed by the international community, including the World Economic Forum.

The response comes after US President Joe Biden failed to send an invitation to the Pakistani prime minister to attend the Leaders’ Climate Change Summit to be held on April 22-23 of this year.

Biden invited 40 world leaders to the summit. The virtual leaders’ summit will be broadcast live for public viewing.

President Biden’s Climate Change Leaders’ Summit reconvenes the US-led Major Economies Climate and Energy Forum, which brings together leaders of countries responsible for about 80% of emissions and of global GDP.

The Summit also includes representatives from countries holding presidents of geographic regions and groups, including least developed countries, small island developing States and the Climate Vulnerability Forum. Pakistan, despite being among the top ten countries affected by climate change, is one of the lowest emitters with less than one percent of global emissions.

The Foreign Ministry said Pakistan is also making a significant contribution to shaping the global discourse on climate change, including as vice-chair of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and a member of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. intergovernmental experts on climate change. Pakistan also co-chaired the multibillion-dollar Green Climate Fund, created to support climate actions in developing countries, last year.

Climate change is one of the defining challenges of our time that can only be overcome through inclusive, cooperative and forward-looking policies. Pakistan remains fully determined to play its rightful role in this fight, read the press release.

