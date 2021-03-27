The taste of Vir Sanghvi: seven things we forget about the crisis in Bangladesh

I was in school when the crisis in Bangladesh erupted. But I remember it like it was yesterday. Sadly, the generations after ours seem to have forgotten what it looked like and looked at it through the prism of today’s polarized politics.

This occurred to me when a controversy erupted over the Prime Minister’s claims, made in Dhaka, that he had participated in a satyagraha in favor of the creation of Bangladesh. His supporters interpreted this statement to mean that he had played a role in the creation of Bangladesh. And his detractors rushed to his remark to stress that he had no role to play during the crisis and that he was trying to appropriate the credit that was owed to Indira Gandhi.

It’s such a controversy for 2021 that it doesn’t know what India really looked like in 1971. In fact, it was a very, very, different India.

Here are some things I remember about that time.

1) At a time when everything is seen in Indo-Pakistani terms, it is important to remember that the Bangladesh crisis was not used by the government of the day to mobilize anti-Pakistani jingo sentiment.

Yes, the Pakistani army was the murderers of women and children – there was no getting around that. But the Indians were more concerned with the victims than we were with their oppressors.

In 1971, most of India saw the East Pakistan / Bangladesh Crisis for what it was: a massive human tragedy, genocide itself. The Bengalis of what was then East Pakistan were raped, murdered, tortured and evicted from their homes. Entire villages have been destroyed. The students shed their blood to meet the needs of the Pakistani army.

This is what we focused on. Not on Indo-Pakistani jingoism.

2) Contrary to how the BJP and Congress often portray this period, war was not India’s preferred option.

Indira Gandhi spent several months reaching out to world leaders (often traveling to their countries to meet with them) asking them to bring Pakistan to end the oppression of its Bengali people. She had vaguely sympathetic responses. But nobody did anything. Basically, the world was content to stand aside and let the killings continue.

3) We had an additional problem. At least 9 million terror refugees in East Pakistan have crossed the border with India. We gave them food and shelter. The government has increased taxes and additional levies to cope with the influx of refugees. The Indians paid them without complaint, not because we were concerned about politics. But because we knew it was about being human and decent.

4) We now know that a large population of refugees were Hindus who had been driven out. Apparently, all senior politicians (from all parties) and officials knew this. But it was decided not to make this fact public.

You can understand Indira Gandhis’ interest in not creating an unstable community situation in India. But the opposition (even AB Vajpayee’s Jan Sangh) agreed with this.

Everyone agreed that when a human tragedy of this magnitude unfolded on our doorstep, it would be folly to provoke community tensions in India. Would that happen today? I wonder.

At a time when the electoral campaign in Bengal has become so polarized at the community level, we tend to forget how all Bengalis – Hindus and Muslims reacted as one during the massacres in Bangladesh.

The Concert for Bangladesh, held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, which drew worldwide attention to the situation, was organized by George Harrison at the request of his friend Ravi Shankar.

Harrison wrote a song about Shankars’ feelings. My friend came to me / with sadness in his eyes / he told me he wanted help / before his country died.

His country? Shankar was Indian. But he was also a Bengali. For Bengalis on both sides of the border, the terror was an attack on Bengali identity (and Bengali lives). No one has said that Muslim Bengalis are different from Hindu Bengalis. No one called them termites!

This notion of Bengali identity deserves to be considered. In 1971, there were a lot of people with memories of the horrors of Partition. But they still identified with the Bengalis across the border. Would this happen, for example, with Punjabis?

It may be a coincidence of timing, but the Prime Ministers’ visit to Bangladesh to celebrate its establishment in the Bengal elections may help the BJP.

5) At that time, the opposition and the government generally united on foreign and defense policy issues. When Narendra Modi says he participated in a satyagraha, he is probably telling the truth. There have been peaceful protests across India, organized by all political parties (including the Jan Sangh) to protest the terror in Bangladesh and to encourage India to officially recognize the new country. They were not anti-government demonstrations. Ms Gandhi even encouraged the protests to draw attention to the genocide the world ignored and the depth of feelings in India.

6) It was not easy for India to go to war. The United States (which had a Republican president, by the way, for those who claim Republican administrations are always good for India!) Was fiercely opposed to India. Ms Gandhi was snubbed by President Nixon and, according to recently released tapes, abused by him behind her back.

The White House ignored the desperate messages sent by the US ambassador to India and supported the Pakistani military dictatorship. India has been ordered to refrain from any military action.

When Mrs. Gandhi went ahead anyway, the United States sent the Seventh Fleet to the area to intimidate her. Nixon remained in office until August 1974 and his hatred for India cast a shadow over the Simla summit and all other events that followed India’s victory.

7) By shattering Pakistan in two, Mrs. Gandhi achieved the most important strategic victory in the history of independent India. But two things are worth remembering. It was a very different India. It was completely united. Not just all communities, but the entire political establishment as well.

And second, although Mrs Gandhi swept away the ensuing assembly elections in 1972, just a year after that her tenure had started to wither and by 1975 she could only survive by declaring the emergency.

You need peace, unity and harmony in the land to win a war. And even then, the war is not enough to make people forget their domestic difficulties.

