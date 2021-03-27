PM insists UK ‘road map to freedom’ on track as store hours are extended

Johnson said he looked forward to visiting the barber “in a few days” as well as going for a pint in the pub. Photo: PA Video / PA Images via Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the roadmap to get out of lockdown is still on track, despite a third wave of COVID hitting European countries.

Addressing the Conservatives’ Spring Virtual Forum, the prime minister said there was nothing in the data to deter him from “pursuing our road map to freedom.”

But Johnson was cautious and warned that if Britain is in “a different world from last spring”, you have to be “honest about the difficulties ahead”.

Regarding the rise in infections in the EU, the Prime Minister said that while it is still not known what impact it will have, “the bitter experience” shows that it could take a wave like that of the continent to strike the UK “three weeks later”.

It comes after the government announced Friday that non-essential retailers will be granted extended hours of operation to help businesses recover and customers to shop safely.

According to the new rules from April 12, after months of closure, businesses will be able to remain open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

Housing and Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said local councils will be urged to avoid “unnecessary restrictions” on hours.

Business groups “welcomed” the announcement of the extension of opening hours.

Dominic Curran of the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said: “Retailers have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in securing their stores with COVID, implementing additional hygiene measures, plexiglass screens, distancing social and more. “

The Prime Minister laid out a four-step roadmap to get England out of lockdown in February. The first stage saw the reopening of schools on March 8 and allowed people to meet someone outside.

As part of the second step which is due to come into effect on Monday March 29, the stay-at-home order will be lifted, outdoor gatherings will be allowed with the return of the rule of six.

Other restrictions are expected to be relaxed on April 12, May 17 and June 21, when the country is expected to return to “normal life” depending on health data and the successful rollout of vaccines.

Boris Johnson said overseas travel could resume no earlier than May 17 (depending on daily data and the success of the vaccination program). By then, on April 12, a task force will draft a report that will recommend the resumption of international travel for people to England.

Johnson said he looked forward to visiting the barber “in a few days” as well as hitting the pub for a pint, “unlocking” the economy and “getting back to the life we ​​love.” Stores, hairdressers, gyms and outdoor hospitality areas are set to reopen from April 12.

He also paid tribute to the work of the “heroes” involved in the successful deployment of vaccines in the UK, calling the “fastest deployment of a vaccine the country has ever seen” an “incredible scientific breakthrough” .

On Saturday, Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi announced that people over the age of 70 could start receiving COVID reminders from September to protect them from new strains.

The first booster vaccines will be given to those in the four main priority groups in the immunization program, he told The Telegraph. Zahawi also confirmed that the UK is considering drive-thru vaccination sites to persuade younger people to take the vaccine.

Official figures show that more than 29 million people received a first dose of the COVID vaccine, but only 2.7 million people received the second vaccine.

The UK is currently using two vaccines, the Oxford / AstraZeneca (AZN.L) jab and the Pfizer (PFE) and BioNtech (BNX) vaccine. A third, developed by Moderna (RNAm) has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom.

Friday the fFrench minister accused Britain of blackmailing the EU, adding to the row of coronavirus vaccines underway between the UK and the bloc.

