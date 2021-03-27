Erdoan plans referendum in 2022, ex-adviser says





Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) congress on Wednesday signals President Recep Tayyip Erdoans’ wish for a referendum, instead of early elections, for 2022, columnist and former Kemal ztrk wrote. adviser to Erdoan, Friday. ztrk in a itemFor HaberTrk, the president wanted to submit what he calls a civil constitution to popular vote before the general elections scheduled for 2023, Turkey’s centenary year, on which Erdoan places particular emphasis. As such, he will have ended early election talks, Ztrk said. Erdoan has called for a new constitution in the past, especially during the peace process with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) banned between 2013 and 2015. In February, he reiterated the need to draft a civilian constitution, the two most recent of which were drafted by military juntas following coups in 1961 and 1982. The president promised judicial and economic reforms in November, but little has yet been implemented. Erdoans’ demand for a new constitution has been dismissed as an attempt to change the agenda and distract people from the political winds turning against him, the Democracy Project’s Turkey program coordinator said last month. in the Middle East (POMED), Merve Tahirolu. There is a democratic responsibility to draft a constitution that supports and dignifies the executive presidential system that Turkey adopted with a referendum in 2017 and enacted after Erdoans was re-elected in the 2018 presidential elections, the extreme ally said. right of President Devlet Baheli. The current constitution creates contradictions, Baheli said. Erdoan wants to test the opposition and renew confidence in his government, according to ztrk. Speaker of Parliament Mustafa entop said in a TV interview on Wednesday that it was necessary to focus on the agreed points and try to act on them, regarding the new constitution, Daily Sabah reported. I think the debate on the new constitution should be taken seriously, said entop. Under the executive presidential system, the citizen gives the vote to the president, while in parliament he cannot give the vote to his party. In such a case, a different majority structure may appear in parliament, he said. entop added that he saw no chance of an early election. The executive presidential system also brought a balanced system for calling early elections, the speaker said. Early elections are out of the question in this system, the entop said. And that doesn’t make a lot of sense politically. Discussions over changes to Turkey’s electoral laws and political party laws have continued since last year, with critics of the government saying it was seeking to eliminate much of the opposition through eligibility issues. The chief prosecutor of the Court of Cassations has launched the procedure to shut down the second largest opposition bloc in the country, the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), over alleged links with the PKK. AKP’s seats in parliament could increase dramatically if the HDP were excluded from parliament, whether through changes to the electoral system or a party closure.







