Mohammad Asif says Waqar Younis used to cheat with the ball to do a reverse swing





Former Pakistani sailor Mohammad Asif has made a shocking revelation about national team bowling coach Waqar Younis. Mohammad Asif and Waqar Younis were among the largest couture bowlers produced by Pakistan; However, the former’s career ended ugly as he got involved in point-fixing in 2010. On the other hand, Waqar Younis retired as the second-highest wicket-taker. from Pakistan in testing and ODI.

Waqar Younis was among the best fast bowlers produced by Pakistan and finished with 373 Test wickets and 416 ODI. While Sarfaraz Nawaz could have invented the art of reverse swing, Imran Khan took it forward and Waqar Younis wore it to make drummers’ lives a nightmare. The retired speedster has also captained Pakistan in ODIs and testing, most notably at the 2003 World Cup.

Mohammad Asif. (Credits: Web)

Mohammad Asif revealed that Waqar Younis used to cheat with the ball to produce a reverse swing and that he had no idea bowling with the new ball for most of his career. Asif admitted that it wasn’t until the twilight of Younis’ career that the 49-year-old had an idea.

“He [Waqar] used to cheat the ball to do a reverse swing. He didn’t know how to play with the new ball for most of his career. He learned a bit about bowling from a new ball in the twilight phase of his career, ”Mohammad Asif told Ary News.

He never developed a single bowler capable of playing a perfect reverse swing: Mohammad Asif Waqar Younis. (Credits: Web)

Mohammad Asif criticized Waqar Younis because, as a master of reverse swing, he could not grow a melon, which could deliver the perfect reverse swing. Asif acknowledged that Pakistan has quality bowlers in abundance; however, they do not have the ability to make combinations. The 38-year-old believes that the pool’s rotation plan of fast eight bowlers with no strategy or direction needs to change.

“You know him as a master of reverse swing, but he’s never developed a single bowler who can play a perfect reverse swing. These people have been coaches for 20 years, but they have never produced quality bowlers. They lack consistency in the combinations. We have bowlers in quantity, not quality. There is a pool of eight pacers and they are shot without a plan. This approach needs to be changed, ”he added.

Also Read: Mohammed Shami Prepares For Game 1, Punjab Kings Coach Anil Kumble

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos