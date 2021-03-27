Former FT editor Lionel Barber discusses Brexit and Fox News Quartz

From 2005 to 2020, Lionel Barber was Editor-in-Chief of The Financial Times, the London-based newspaper read by investors, executives and policymakers around the world.

Barber, 66, used his position at the top of the FT to interview a dizzying array of world leaders including US Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, Russians Vladimir Putin, Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman and India Narendra Modias as well. than the CEOs of dozens of the world’s largest companies. A dedicated note taker, Barber drew on his memories of these encounters for his book, The Mighty and the Damned: Diaries in Times of Turbulence, a vivid and ironically amusing account of his years leading the FT.

Along with descriptions of the many lunches, dinners, and cocktails Barber has shared with Glitter, he happily drops some revealing and sometimes embarrassing details. After a dinner at Scotts in Mayfair with Boris Johnsonnow, the British Prime Minister, Johnson was then mayor of London and the proud initiator of the city’s first bike-sharing program. But as Barber and his wife leave the restaurant, we see the mayor folding his bike and disappearing in a gas-hungry taxi.

As editor-in-chief of the FT, Barber also had a seat for two of the biggest business stories of his life: the 2008 financial crisis and its long legacy of austerity in Europe, and the Brexit vote in 2016. The FT has covered both extensively, although it concedes, not as well.

It was also a tumultuous time for British journalism. A phone hacking scandal to Rupert Murdochs News of the World in 2011 led to dismissals, arrests and ultimately the Leveson investigation, a series of public hearings where Barber testified. And in 2015, the FT has been sold by releasing the Pearson conglomerate to Nikkei, a Japanese media company, for $ 1.3 billion, which will lead to more than a dozen trips to Japan for Barber over the next five years.

On a Zoom call with Quartz, Barber discussed his busy travel schedule, lessons learned from the financial crisis and Brexit, and how to get a handle on conspiracy theories online. This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Quartz: One thing that struck me as I read your book is how different it would have been during the pandemic. You kept talking to people in person, you sat down for coffees and drinks and very fatty lunches. Could this book have been written if it had all been done remotely?

Lionel Barber: They were the roaring teenagers of frictionless travel, circling the world without worrying about illness. You cannot have the same type of relationship virtually. This book is about looking in the eye. It is about feeling the flesh of the horse, to extend the metaphor. I think I’m incredibly lucky and Roula [Barbers successor as editor of the FT, Roula Khalaf] barely left the office. She had to interview [French president Emmanuel] Macron by screen, where I would fly to Washington in the blink of an eye for the Trump interview. I was only there 24 hours, then on a plane to China.

I wanted to ask you about your relationships with the powerful and the damned, or the great and the good, or how you want to characterize them. Your access put FT in very good shape before the financial crisis. You saw the storm clouds brewing and you put the newspaper into a position to report it.

The flip side was also true, as your dealings with the powerful have not served you particularly well in anticipating Brexit. When you meet CEOs, movers and shakers, you don’t meet the regular people who might have made a difference in the Brexit vote. Could the FT have done something different by anticipating Brexit?



I think this is a legitimate review. On Brexit, frankly, we were too metropolitan, too cosmopolitan. I blame myself a lot for not seeing what was to come. The defense is that we simply assumed that the British would make rational economic choices. They literally wouldn’t go for something where, in Tony Blairs’ expression, you basically buy a house that you’ve never been to and then sell your house. I mean, we just haven’t seen this. Where I think that’s a perfectly legitimate criticism is that we haven’t done enough reporting outside of London. There is a caveat. My successor, Roula Khalaf, came up with the idea of ​​bringing foreign correspondents out of London to report. And they all reported that we were going to leave. But we still haven’t distinguished signal from noise.

Could you have done more, as a document that really understood these issues, to explain the issues? Because there was so much misinformation from the just leave campaign, I would say, blatant false truths. Could you have made a difference?

No, honestly I think we did a really good job exposing the lies. The ridiculous idea that Turkey was going to join the EU by 2020, the idea that free trade agreements will be signed overnight. The idea that the new relationship would be easy with the EU. All that, frankly, bullshit. We laid it all out.

The flip side is that would it have made a difference, coming from the FT, for the public who needed to hear it?

You know, it wouldn’t. Always be careful to measure influence. But if we have influence, it is with the decision-makers: central banks, governors, treasuries. I think with ordinary people less.

In your 15 years as the leader of the FT, and especially the past two years, the conversation about debt and spending as a way to solve financial problems has changed dramatically. Have gone from fairly drastic austerity measures in Europe ten years ago to today, where the answer to a financial crisis in the United States requires the passage of a 2 trillion dollar stimulus bill . Was austerity a mistake for Europe and for the UK? Are we now living in a whole different time when debt is no longer a consideration?

The world has turned its head. When I say the world, I mean economic orthodoxy. I think the austerity was overdone. By the way, our leading commentators were all much more skeptical of austerity. I have estimated, myself with a few others, that in 2010, the [UK] the deficit was so high that we had to find a way to reduce it. In retrospect, I think we could have been tougher with the government when it comes to damage to public services. We have commented on it, but I think we could have made better reports.

In Europe, yes, German orthodoxy has gone far too far. I had hours of conversations with [former European Central bank president Mario] Draghi intermittently for seven or eight years, he did a brilliant job maneuvering the Germans. There may have been too much emphasis on the monetary policy pillar, too much weight, but in the end, that’s what saved the euro.

The enormous damage caused by austerity in Europe laid the groundwork for populism and deep skepticism of the euro. Now has everything changed completely? I wonder if Bidens’ reflation package is the highlight. I just don’t believe inflation is banned forever. It looks awfully like debt doesn’t matter, we’ve all gotten securitization under cover, everything is fine, house prices will continue to rise. I’m a bit worried. Do I think there will be a sharp increase in interest rates or a sharp increase in inflation? No. Do I think a slight increase in inflation could have a serious impact on the markets and on valuations and companies that have taken on debt? Yes. There could be a disproportionate reaction. So I think that’s a story I would watch.

As a reporter, I found the way you conducted the Leveson investigation to be really interesting. There has been a lot of talk here about what to do about Fox News and the power it has over our political discourse. As someone who has been both in the middle of something like the Leveson investigation and someone who is watching the United States from afar, what would be your solution to solving Fox News?

Well, that assumes you need to troubleshoot some Fox issue. I think there was a gap in the market, which [Rupert] Murdoch and Roger Ailes brilliantly spotted and exploited. The doctrine of fairness has gone out the window and there are consequences. They did a brilliant job proposing, we report, you decide. But frankly, some of the commentators are engaged in fake news and they should be exposed.

By who?

By other media organizations. And Fox themselves. You can see what [former Fox executive]James Murdoch said, not explicitly, but implicitly, which is clearly disused. But do I think Fox News should be banned? No I do not know. Do I think there are other worse things going on in this media echo system? Yes. The hold, the conspiracy theories.

How can a company counter the kind of toxicity that was seen, and you’re right, it’s not just Fox. There is an endless amount of online conspiracy that led to the events of January 6. As a wise figure in this area, do you have any ideas on how to save us?

I wrote an essay for Persuasion titled In Defense of Bothsidesism. It is a serious attempt to say what the problem is and how to deal with the facts. Bringing both sides of the story to the left and to the right now is denounced as moral cowardice. It’s terrible. I offer a couple of ideas on this. Online business models are now encouraging, essentially speaking to your own audience and reinforcing that. I think we’re just starting to understand how social media has affected not only journalism, but also civil civic discourse and our politics.

Are you going to be able to eliminate the conspiracy theory? It has always existed. The problem is the middle, the silent majority to use Nixons’ expression, they are the ones who worry me. They really believe this election was stolen. So I think you have to talk about how we can achieve a better informed citizen, and that has less to do with the media than with the education system, frankly.