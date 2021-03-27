Collins avoids party-state censorship after voting to condemn Trump





Some of the six other Senate Republican colleagues who voted to convict Trump, accused of inciting the Jan.6 insurgency, have been reprimanded by their states parties.

The Louisiana GOP quickly censored Senator Bill Cassidy after his vote, and the North Carolina Republican Party did the same to Senator Richard Burr just days after his vote. In the House, the Wyoming GOP censored Third House Republican Liz Cheney for voting to impeach Trump.

The Alaska GOP also recently decided to censor Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) for her vote and asked her to no longer run as a Republican.

Among other Senate Republicans who voted to condemn Trump, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) And Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) Were reprimanded by their states parties but narrowly avoided censorship, while the Utah GOP defended Utah Senator Mitt Romneys voting.

Collins defended his decision, saying Trump had broken his oath of office.

“His actions to interfere with the peaceful transition of power, hallmark of our Constitution and our American democracy, were an abuse of power and constituted grounds for condemnation,” Collins told the Senate.

After an almost double-digit re-election in November, Collins played an important role in a divided Senate.

Trump, who still enjoys broad support among GOP voters, targeted Republican lawmakers in both chambers who voted to impeach or convict him, reading the names of every GOP lawmaker to do so during his speech of the Conservative Political Action Conference in February.

Get rid of them all, Trump said.

Republican Congressional National Committee Chairman Tom Emmer has warned Trump against any attempt at primacy by these GOP lawmakers, saying it would not help.

He can do whatever he wants, Emmer (R-Minn.) Said in an interview. But I would tell him that it’s probably best for us that we keep these people and make sure that we have a majority that can be sustained in the future.

