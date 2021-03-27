Julian Felipe Reef’s situation improving soon





CLOSE MONITORING. Philippine Ambassador in Beijing Jose Santiago Sta. Romana is speaking at Laging Handa’s briefing on Saturday (March 27, 2021). The envoy advised the Philippines to closely monitor movements on the ground as China assures that ships spotted at Julian Felipe Reef only take shelter due to bad weather. (Screenshot from PTV) MANILA – Philippine Ambassador in Beijing Jose Santiago Sta. Romana expects the situation at Julian Felipe Reef to improve soon, but declined to give a deadline for Chinese fishing vessels to leave the area. “I do not want to give a deadline because it is the subject of a diplomatic exchange, it is confidential, but I expect that, in the coming month, we will see an improvement of the situation”, he told the Laging Handa briefing on Saturday. Despite this, Sta. Romana said the country must remain vigilant and closely monitor movements on the ground. “I see this as a situation we should be concerned about, but we don’t have to panic and we should just exercise a high degree of vigilance, a high degree of surveillance, and see what’s going on on the ground,” he said. -he told me. Chinese authorities and Philippine government officials are in talks following the unauthorized presence of some 200 Chinese-flagged vessels in the reef – about 175 nautical miles off Palawan. Sta. Romana said the Chinese side had assured it would not be a “permanent situation” and that the ships “were simply seeking shelter from the elements”. “What we don’t want to happen here is that they are already there permanently or it will be an occupation or a reclamation. This is what we avoid so in the conversation it became clear because at our point it is part of our EEZ (we don’t want them there all the time or witness occupation or claim there This is what we are trying to avoid and we have obtained the clarification of our discussion because from our point of view it is part of our exclusive economic zone, ”he added. The envoy compared the swarming to an incident in 2019 when more than a hundred Chinese ships also gathered near the Philippine-occupied Pagasa island and finally left after diplomatic exchanges and a meeting between the President Rodrigo Duterte and President Xi Jinping. Sta. Romana believes the current problem could also be solved with “an abundance of diplomacy”. “Given the friendly relations between the Philippines and China and their assurance that this is not a permanent situation, this is what we expect,” he said. Foreign countries such as the United States, Japan, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, France, Germany as well as the European Union have expressed concern about the current situation in the region. France and Germany, the latest among those to issue a statement, called on the parties to “refrain from taking measures that endanger peace, stability and security” in the Indo-Pacific. (PNA)







