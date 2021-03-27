PDM creates obstacles to derail democracy: Sarwar Khan





RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – March 27, 2021): Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Saturday that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) wanted political instability, adding that it was about a group of blackmailers, spoilers and create obstacles to win. political mileage and derail the flourishing democracy in the country.

Addressing the press conference at the Public Secretariat Mall Road office in Rawalpindi, the federal minister said the PDM was designed for their personal interests who wanted to end the ongoing cases against them and to solicit the government’s NRO. .

He said the Pakistani Muslim League leaders of the PML-N were committing political terrorism.

Opposition parties are also responsible for creating distrust in the hearts of the people towards politics and politicians, he said.

The Federal Minister stressed that uncertainty is a poisonous killer for companies, countries and governments.

He believed that the political process should continue in the country.

The Supreme Court was attacked and slogans chanted against the judges. Therefore, PMN is a political terrorist group whose thinking is doomed. He added that there was a rift within the PML-N, that there were two groups, Hamza’s line is different while PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz has a different opinion.

The minister said that there was no agreement between the government and the PPP of the Pakistan People’s Party on any issue, Prime Minister Imran Khan remains firm on his position. Everyone should be held accountable, no case will be withdrawn, he added.

Responding to a question regarding the cabinet reshuffle, said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a team leader and can assign any kind of responsibilities to anyone at any time. This is the first time a government takes action against its own members. The government has made an open offer on domestic issues including electoral reform, economic reform, foreign policy and it should support the government on these domestic issues.

In response to a question regarding the Rawalpindi ring road, the Federal Minister said it was propaganda from those who want to stop the development process.

The government’s first priority is to keep the promises made to the population and regular efforts are being made to fight unemployment and reduce inflation. Action against the perpetrators of inflation at all levels, he argued.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos