“ In America we worship God, not the government ” was voted best quote





The one that comes out on top is: “In America we worship God, not the government.”

OK, so that seems pretty tame when you consider his entire presidency. There is nothing about “*** country”, making fun of disabled people, or complaining about an election he fairly lost.

However, this is what people voted for by listing the Ranker website.

The list claims to answer the questions “ what are the best quotes from Donald Trump? and “what is Donald Trump’s most famous quote?” so it includes quite a few of the former president’s “pearls of wisdom” … let’s say.

Credit: PA

Other high ranking quotes include: “You must be thinking anyway, so why not think big?”

It comes right up front: “No one knew health care could be so complicated.”

The latter is a bit more like that.

In fourth place is: “Part of being a winner is knowing when enough is enough. Sometimes you have to give up this fight and go, and move on to something more productive.”

Presumably the 45th President of the United States, immune to irony, was not talking about election results there, and what is ‘more productive’ is playing another 18 holes of golf around his resort. beloved seaside resort of Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

In fact, the list is full of quotes that shed light on The Donald’s inner beliefs.

Credit: PA

They are often completely contradictory to his actions and often make absolutely no sense.

For example, one is, “I am highly educated, I have learned good words. I have the best words.”

Another read: “One of the key problems today is that politics is such a disgrace. The right people don’t come into government.”

Said the quiet loud part and the loud quiet part there, maybe?

Another nugget of pure gold reads: “I have learned several things from experience. The first is to listen to your gut, no matter how good something sounds on paper.

“The second is that you are usually better off sticking with what you know. And the third is that sometimes your best investments are the ones you don’t.”

Credit: PA

Anyway, now that he’s out of the White House, it’s fun to look back over the past five years as if it was some weird and unusual kind of fever dream.

Even those of us who don’t live in the United States can rejoice in this.

