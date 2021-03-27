BBC license fee: Boris Johnson says to step in to ‘push’ broadcaster to change | UK | News





The BBC sparked outrage after confirming in 2019 that the free-to-air TV license system for those over 75 would be scrapped, sparking a heated debate over the broadcaster’s future. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden launched a review of the BBC’s system in November last year, suggesting that considerable reform would be needed to meet public demands as online broadcasting platforms continue to gain popularity at a cost well below that of the broadcaster. The BBC confirmed last week its intention to relaunch BBC Three in a bid to attract younger viewers as well as moving flagship shows out of London to diversify programming.

But Defend the BBC activist Calvin Robinson has insisted Boris Johnson and his government must “press” the organization to ensure the reform is implemented. Asked whether a return to free TV licenses for those over 75 could be seen as part of the plans for change, Mr Robinson said: “The BBC will do nothing. “What we need is for the government to hold them to account and make them put pressure on them. And to reform them, as they promised. “It’s such a shame that the government seems to have changed now, they don’t seem to have that appetite to defeat the BBC that was there before.” JUST IN: ‘People are angry’ Czexit movement erupts as EU seen as ‘Soviets’ breaking hard promises

Mr Robinson continued: “Boris Johnson has talked about it a lot, MPs have talked about it. “Dominic Cummings was on this reform agenda and since he left it seems to have been done. “And it’s a huge shame because people, the British are saying to defund the BBC, change has to happen and it’s up to the government to make it happen.” According to the director of campaign group Silver Voices, older viewers have condemned the BBC for its alleged attempts to reach out to younger generations. READ MORE: Sturgeon’s Rebellion Nightmare: SNP ‘Didn’t See’ Fallout Before Salmond Announced

A group of MPs said the government would be forced to rely on the current BBC TV license fee model until 2038. A report from a Commons select committee suggests that the inability to find a viable alternative form of funding meant the license fees had to stay for the duration of the next charter. The Special Committee on Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said in its report: “The government must either come up with a solid alternative to the license fees that it can submit to Parliament, or strongly support the current model for au minus the next charter period (2028-2038) and actively help the BBC fight escape. “







