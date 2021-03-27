New Libyan unity government wooing foreign powers for reconstruction

A wave of high-level diplomatic visits to Libya’s new unity government has started, with foreign powers keen to signal their support for the fledgling administration.

The national unity government, installed earlier this month, is the country’s first united government since the outbreak of civil war in 2014.

While the ceasefire agreement is still in force, there are reports of ongoing fortifications UN envoy to Libya Jan Kubis

States underline their support in the most visible way possible.

A trio of EU foreign ministers arrived in Tripoli this week, while the head of the new Libyan presidential council, Mohamed Al Menfi, visited Cairo and Ankara for talks on the continuation of the process of peace.

In Tripoli, the French, German and Italian foreign ministers met with Najla Al Mangoush, Libyan first female foreign minister, on Friday.

Germany hosted the peace conference in Berlin last year that laid the foundations for unity government. Italy offers training for coastguard units.

France will reopen its embassy in Tripoli on Monday. Like most countries, Paris evacuated its embassy there when civil war broke out six years ago.

Ms. Al Mangoush said her priority was the withdrawal of foreign forces from Libya in light of the UN Security Council report this month which indicated that around 20,000 foreign troops were in the country.

We demand that all mercenaries leave Libyan lands immediately, Ms. Al Mangoush said after the meeting.

His appeal was supported by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

This [foreign forces withdrawal] is essential for Libya to regain its security, he said.

By fulfilling these conditions, Libya can finally turn the page after so many years of crisis that has divided the country.

The EU also lifted sanctions on Khalifa Ghwell, prime minister of a former rival Libyan government – the General National Congress – who had been accused by European officials of blocking the peace process on Friday.

The move follows the removal of Parliament Speaker Agila Saleh from the sanctions list last October, again after Saleh confirmed his support for the peace process.

Meanwhile, the head of the new presidential council, Mohamed Al Menfi, has embarked on a tour of key powers, and Egyptian President Abdel Fatah Al Sisi and Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan have pledged their cooperation.

Mr. Al Sisi said his talks with his western neighbor were in-depth, covering political, economic and development areas.

The visits to Ankara and Cairo are a reminder that Libya needs more than a ceasefire: it also needs substantial foreign aid to rebuild itself.

Six years of war have pushed the economy to the brink of collapse. Protests have erupted across the country in recent months, sparked by shortages of electricity, water, gasoline and even banknotes.

There are no reliable estimates for the number of people killed in the war, while the UN says 1.3 million Libyans, 6.6 million people, are in need of humanitarian assistance.

Parts of Tripoli and central Benghazi, Libyas’ second city, have been reduced to rubble by the fighting and are in need of major renovation.

Welcoming the wave of diplomatic support, UN envoy to Libya Jan Kubis told the UN Security Council that the new government represented a historic milestone.

Mr Kubis also urged respect for the ceasefire, which has largely been respected since it was signed in October. He said rival armies continued to strengthen their positions on the front line near the coastal city of Sirte.

While the ceasefire agreement continues to apply, there are reports of ongoing fortifications, he said.

Mr. Kubis said on Friday that the GNU must act quickly to fix basic services.

More than four million people, including 1.5 million children, are at risk of being denied safe drinking water and sanitation if immediate solutions are not found.

The cease-fire holds for the moment

Translating the current ceasefire into lasting peace is the most difficult problem for the new government.

Along the Sirte front line, Marshal Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army clashes with units of the former Tripoli administration, the government of national accord.

These armies, along with their allied foreign forces, are reluctant to resign unless the other side does the same.

But small steps are being taken. Military barriers should be removed along the coastal road, Libya’s key east-west route.

Flights between Tripoli and Benghazi have resumed. Meanwhile, in Geneva, the UN-chaired Joint Military Commission, made up of officials from both sides, is negotiating the phased withdrawal of troops, and the UN is considering deploying ceasefire observers.

But the tension remains. A former ANL commander, Mahmoud Al Werfalli, was killed in Benghazi last week. The International Criminal Court charged him with war crimes.

The circumstances of his assassination, by unidentified gunmen, are still under investigation, but illustrate the challenge of ending the instability resulting from six years of war.