In Prayagraj it’s Narendra Modi vs Rahul-Priyanka this Holi





: Come Holi and Prayagraj will see Narendra Modi take on Rahul and Priyanka alongside Akhilesh and Mamata in a war of colors. No! These are not the people you think you are, in fact, they are not even people. Read on! With the voting process underway in five states and one Union territory, political discourse is at an all-time high. The products of this year’s Festival of Colors were politically inspired, with sprinklers and water guns named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, as well as SP leader Akhilesh and West Bengal CM Mamata Bannerjee, which are in high demand. It is also possible to fire a Gatbandhan Burst (alliance) made after mixing eight distinct shades. Many stores in Chowk, Bahadurganj and even Katra carry a wide range of these politically inspired Holi products. Modi pichkaris has ruled the markets for four years, but it’s Rahul and Priyanka pichkaris with water guns Akhilesh, Mamta Bannerjee and Yogi Adityanath who are fighting hard this time around, said Mohd Qadir, who runs a shop in Chowk. While Akhilesh, Rahul and Priyanka plastic and fiber water guns with photos of these leaders prominently available are available everywhere between 50 and 350, Modi pichkaris in steel and brass are available from 1500 to 6000 depending on the size and metal used. A new addition to these premium water guns and sprinklers named after prominent politicians at this festival is a range of musical tunes many of them will emit in action. When filled with air through the action of the pump, they can sprinkle color for an hour with tank capacities ranging from 2 liters to 5 liters and emit Bollywood tunes related to Holi when used. The Gatbandhan was prepared using eight distinct colors associated with prominent political parties including red, yellow, blue, saffron and purple and costs 250 for a 200g pack, shared Guddu Singh, a trader who sells it in Chowk.

