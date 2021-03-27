Lara Trump says Bernie Sanders is ‘absolutely right’ about ‘creepy’ Donald Trump ban on Twitter





Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, agreed with recent comments from Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, in which he called the former president’s Twitter ban “frightening” and spoke out. said uncomfortably Trump couldn’t voice his point of view on Twitter during his presidency.

Podcast host The Right View appeared on conservative television network Newsmax, which referenced a recent interview Sanders did with The New York Times on Tuesday.

Speaking to The Times’ Ezra Klein, Sanders criticized the former president, calling him “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, pathological liar, [and] an authoritarian, ”but said he felt conflicted and uncomfortable about the ban as it occurred during Trump’s presidency.

While the senator said the internet should not be used to promote plots and hate speech, nor be used for “authoritarian and insurgent purposes,” he criticized the precedent it could set and did not know how to balance the preservation of the First Amendment and try to limit the dangerous rhetoric.

“Because of anyone who thinks yesterday that it was Donald Trump who was banned and tomorrow it could be someone else who has a very different point of view,” Sanders told The Times. “So I don’t like giving so much power to a handful of high tech people, but the devil is obviously in the details and that’s something we’re going to have to think long and hard about, and that’s how you preserve first, change the rights without tipping this country into a mentality of lies and conspiracy theories.

After Newsmax played an edited portion of the Times interview, Lara Trump noted that the comments were “one of the few things I agree with Bernie Sanders on.”

“He’s absolutely right,” she said. “They are protecting themselves behind the idea that these are private companies and that they don’t have to follow the same rules as other outlets. They absolutely should. Our First Amendment rights to free speech should. be respected in all areas, period. That should be the bottom line here. “

The former president’s daughter-in-law also echoed Sanders’ statement that a tech company could take action to ban others besides the former president.

“When you have people who have the capacity to censor and shut down the President of the United States, it’s really scary,” said Lara Trump. “You might not like Donald Trump, but if it’s Donald Trump today, it could be your guy or your girl tomorrow. It could be you tomorrow.”

While admitting that it is rare for her to agree with Sanders, Lara Trump said the ban was bad overall.

“It’s not a good precedent. It’s not good for the country. It’s not good for our position in the world. It’s a really scary prospect,” she said.

Newsweek has reached out to Sanders and Lara Trump’s press secretary for comment.

World leaders have also spoken out on Trump’s Twitter ban. Shortly after the then president was kicked off the platform in January, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the ban “problematic.”

“This fundamental right can be intervened, but according to the law and within the framework defined by lawmakers – not according to a decision of the management of social media platforms,” ​​his spokesperson told reporters in January.

The suspended Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump appears on an iPhone screen January 8, 2021 in San Anselmo, California. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

