Biden invites Xi, Putin to climate talks





US President Joe Biden includes Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping () among the guests at his administration’s first major climate talks. Biden is looking to revive a US-hosted climate forum of the world’s major economies that former US Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama used, but former US President Donald Trump has let it languish. The event will be held virtually on April 22 and 23. Photo: EPA-EFE Hosting the summit would meet a campaign pledge and executive order from Biden, and the administration is timing the event to coincide with its own announcement of what should be a much more difficult US target to reorganize its economy to dramatically cut emissions. charcoal, natural. gas and oil. The Biden administration intentionally looked beyond its international partners for the summit, reaching out to key leaders for what it said were sometimes difficult discussions on climate issues, an administration official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss US plans for the event. Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris Agreement as one of his first actions as president. That makes next month’s summit the first major international climate debate by a U.S. leader in more than four years, although leaders in Europe and elsewhere have continued talks. Another administration official Biden said the United States still decides how far the administration will go to set a more ambitious emissions target. The administration hopes the scene provided by next month’s Earth Day climate summit, slated to be entirely virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic and publicly visible online, would encourage other international leaders to l ‘use as a platform to announce tougher emissions targets in their own country commitments, the second official said. Like the climate forums of the major Bush and Obama economies, Bidens’ invitation list includes leaders from the world’s largest economies and European blocs. This includes two countries, Russia and China, that Biden and his diplomats clash with over alleged election interference, cyber attacks, and human rights issues. Climatologists and climate policy experts have widely praised Bidens’ international openness to climate negotiations, especially China’s outreach. China is by far the world’s largest emitter. Russia must do more to reduce its emissions. Not including these countries because they are not doing enough would be like launching an anti-smoking campaign, but not directing it at smokers, said Nigel Purvis, who worked on climate diplomacy in former US administrations. . Ideally, leaders of the Chinese government and other major economies will seek opportunities to discuss specific issues, such as the possibility of a general agreement on pricing carbon emissions, the former representative said. American Bob Inglis. That’s why this kind of awareness makes sense. The 40 guests also include leaders from countries facing some of the most serious immediate threats, including Bangladesh and the Marshall Islands.

