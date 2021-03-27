PPKM, vaccination crucial to stem the transmission of COVID-19: Hartarto





The downward curve in active national cases, both in number and percentage, as well as the increasing number of recoveries are the positive results of the small-scale PPKM implementation over the past 10 weeks. JAKARTA (ANTARA) – Restrictions on small-scale public activities (PPKM) and the national immunization program are key to containing the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia, said Minister responsible for the coordination of economic affairs Airlangga Hartarto. “The decreasing curve of active national cases, both in terms of number and percentage, as well as the increasing number of recoveries are the positive results of the implementation of the small-scale PPKM over the past 10 weeks,” said noted Hartarto in a responsible. press release published on Saturday. As of March 25, 2021, Indonesia had registered 1,482,559 cases of COVID-19, with a positivity rate of 11.49% and the number of national active cases at 8.45%, well below global active cases at 17.06%. The nation’s death rate was recorded at 2.7 percent and the recovery rate at 88.85 percent. The overall death rate was recorded at 2.2 percent and the recovery rate at 8,074 percent. The implementation of the PPKM was extended to the five provinces of South Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan, North Sulawesi, East Nusa Tenggara and West Nusa Tenggara from March 23 to April 5. “In the future, it (the implementation of micro PPKM) will surely be stepped up and its criteria will be further strengthened according to the guidelines of President Joko Widodo. In addition, the small-scale PPKM will be expanded to five provinces after April 5. based on existing data, ”he noted. In the meantime, the Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, pointed out that the number of people vaccinated against the COVID-19 will soon reach 10 million. The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 currently reaches 500 thousand per day. The minister noted that 15 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available from the end of March to April 2021. Based on the analysis of the pandemic using regression over the past three weeks, 77,193,705 doses of vaccine will be administered through the end of June 2021, while total vaccine stocks are expected to reach 92,734,971 doses, a he points out. The Sinopharm vaccine could be administered as part of the self-funded vaccination program in April 2021, and the Minister of Health will soon publish a regulation on technical guidelines for the use of the vaccine. The government previously extended the small-scale PPKM from March 23 to April 5 and extended its implementation to five provinces: South Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan, North Sulawesi, East Nusa Tenggara and West Nusa Tenggara. “The implementation of the small-scale PPKM was extended from March 23 to April 5 to the regions of South Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan, North Sulawesi, East Nusa Tenggara and West Nusa Tenggara,” said Hartarto. The 10 provinces of North Sumatra, Banten, West Java, Jakarta, Central Java, East Java, Yogyakarta, Bali, East Kalimantan and South Sulawesi already apply the PPKM. Related News: Government to Expand PPKM Implementation and Tighten Criteria After April 5 Related News: COVID-19: Jakarta Expands Small-Scale Activity Restrictions To close EDITED BY INE

