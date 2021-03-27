Sa Lagarde against immortality in the Indian derby





Lagarde and Immortality are set to fight for the finish of the Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby (Gr.1), one of the prestigious events on the Indian racing calendar, which will take place at Mahalaxmi racecourse on Sunday March 28. The Hunting Goddess jockey in race # 5 will be declared later.

There will be no false rails. An amount of 50,000 will be added to the Win & Place Pool collection of all races for the day.

According to a notice released by the RWITC on Saturday, the club decided to allow patrons to enter the racetrack on Sunday, in accordance with the number of people authorized by the government, on a first come, first served basis.

1. ZAVARAY S POONAWALLA MILLION (2,400 m), cl. III, noted 40 to 66, 2:00 p.m .: 1. Arcadia (6) Chouhan 59, 2. Priceless gold (2) S. John 58.5, 3. Athulya (1) Ajinkya 56.5, 4. Redoubtable (5) Akshay Kumar 52,5, 5. High Priestess (4) Dashrath 51.5 and 6. Justified (3) Zervan 51.

1. ARCADIA, 2. GOLD WITHOUT PRIZE

2. CN WADIA GOLD CUP (Gr.2) (2.400m), (Termes) 4 years and over, 2.30: 1. My opinion (6) A. Imran Khan 60, 2. Psychic Force (4) Akshay Kumar 60, 3. Caprisca (5) CS Jodha 56, 4. Salazaar (2) Sandesh 55, 5. Wizard Of Stocks (3) TS Jodha 50 and 6. Apsara Star (1) Nazil 46.5.

1. SALAZAAR, 2. STOCK MAGICIAN

3. RUSI PATEL TROPHY (Gr. 3) (1,600 m), (Terms) 4 years and over, 3.05: 1. Trafalgar (2) S. John 59, 2. Well connected (3) Trevor 57.5 , 3. Bronx (4) Nazil 54, 4. Cosmic Ray (7) Sandesh 53, 5. Northern Alliance (8) Bhawani 53, 6. Truly Epic (6) CS Jodha 53, 7. Flight Tour (9) TS Jodha 52.5, 8. Sultan Suleiman (10) Akshay Kumar 52.5, 9. Victorious Sermon (5) Zervan 52.5 and 10. Shesmyscript (1) Dashrath 49.5.

1. TRAFALGAR, 2. COSMIC RAY, 3. SULTAN SULEIMAN

4. SIR HOMI MEHTA MILLION (1,600 m), (Terms) Maiden, 3 years old only, 3.40: 1. Alfayiz (1) Akshay 56, 2. Arc De Triomphe (7) Zervan 56, 3. Charming Star (5) J. Chinoy 56, 4. Hellbent (9) TS Jodha 56, 5. Rasputin (4) Sandesh 56, 6. Stockbridge (8) Suraj Narredu 56, 7. Supreme Runner (6) Akshay Kumar 56, 8. Zarak (11 ) Dashrath 56, 9. Beastia (3) Bhawani 54.5, 10. Easy Rider (10) Nazil 54.5 and 11. Felicidad (2) CS Jodha 54.5.

1. ARC DE TRIOMPHE, 2. STOCKBRIDGE, 3. ALFAYIZ

5. BK RATTONSEY MEMORIAL MAIDEN MULTI-MILLION (1200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3 years old only, 4.15: 1. Ahead of his time (9) Trevor 56, 2. Buckley (10) Dashrath 56, 3. Colombian (12) Chouhan 56, 4. Farrell (5) Sandesh 56, 5. Indio (4) Antony Raj S 56, 6. Mogul (8) Zervan 56, 7. Abishola (3) J. Chinoy 54.5, 8. Camille (6) Kaviraj 54.5, 9. Ginsburg (7) CS Jodha 54.5, 10. Hela (2) Bhawani 54.5, 11. Goddess of the hunt (1) (JWDL) 54.5, 12. Keystone (14) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 13 Reads (11) Nazil 54.5 and 14. My treasure (13) TS Jodha 54.5.

1. AHEAD OF ITS TIME, 2. COLUMBIAN, 3. MOGUL.

6. KINGFISHER ULTRA INDIAN DERBY (Gr. 1) (2400m), (Term) Indian horses 4 years old only, 5.00: 1. Ansaldo (1) Antony Raj S 57, 2. Ashwa Bravo (3) A. Imran Khan 57, 3. Lagarde (12) Akshay Kumar 57, 4. North Star (4) TS Jodha 57, 5. Pissarro () () 57, 6. Roaring Tiger (10) Srinath 57, 7. Sporting Memories (2 ) S. John 57, 8. Stormtrigger (7) CS Jodha 57, 9. Taimur (11) Sandesh 57, 10. Alluring Silver (8) Chouhan 55.5, 11. Flame of the Forest (9) Trevor 55.5, 12. Immortality ( 6) Suraj Narredu 55.5 and 13. Successor (5) J. Chinoy 55.5.

1. LAGARDE, 2. IMMORTALITY, 3. FOREST FLAME

7. RM & RUKMANI GOCULDAS MILLION (1,400 m), cl. III, noted 40 to 66, 5.45: 1. Tigrio (3) Srinath 59, 2. Makhtoob (1) CS Jodha 58.5, 3. One Wish (8) Sandesh 58.5, 4. Giant Star (5 ) Suraj Narredu 58, 5. Scramjet (4) S. John 56.5, 6. Sherwin (9) Antony Raj S 55, 7. Exotic (12) Kaviraj 54.5, 8. Live By Night (7) Zervan 54, 9. Tanhaiyaan (11) Chouhan 53, 10 Ashwa Shehanshah (10) Nazil 52, 11. The Sovereign Orb (2) Trevor 51 and 12. Rays of the Sun (6) TS Jodha 50.5.

1. THE SOVEREIGN ORB, 2. MAKHTOOB, 3. TIGRIO

8. MAHALAKSHMI MILLION (1000 m), cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 6.15: 1. Wild Fire (10) Kaviraj 60, 2. Endeavor (1) Srinath 59.5, 3. Fuhrer (14) Trevor 59.5, 4. Shivalik Queen (5) P. Vinod 59.5, 5. Supergirl (11) TS Jodha 59.5, 6. Desert Fire (7) J. Chinoy 58, 7. Jetfire (4) A. Imran Khan 57.5, 8. Decaprio (6) Vishal Bunde 56.5, 9. Mighty Warrior (12) Bhawani 56, 10. Enigma (8) Chouhan 54, 11. Excelerator (2) A. Prakash 53, 12. Power Of Neath (9) Peter 53, 13. Gold Charm (3) MS Deora 50.5 and 14. Anoushka (13 ) Dashrath 50.

1. ENIGMA, 2. FUHRER, 3. ENDEAVOR.

Best days: ENIGMA

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 and 4. (ii) 5, 6 and 7.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos