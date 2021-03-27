PM Modi will address the nation tomorrow via the Mann Ki Baat program

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat on Sunday at 11 a.m., a day when many people will be observing Shab-e-Barat and a day before the Holi festival. PM Modi solicited ideas and suggestions from people on his social media accounts on topics for the 75th edition of Mann Ki Baat. He also encouraged people to share their inspiring life journeys for this month’s program. “March 28 … the third #MannKiBaat of this year and yet another opportunity to highlight interesting topics and inspiring journeys from all over India. Post your opinions on MyGov or the NaMo app, or record your post , PM Modi tweeted earlier this month.

During the 74th edition of the program broadcast on February 28, the Prime Minister encouraged the population to use indigenous products to promote the idea of ​​autonomy. When people feel proud of indigenous products, Aatmanirbhar Bharat not only remains an economic program but becomes a national spirit, Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister also touched on issues such as water conservation, nations’ fight against the coronavirus pandemic, job creation and upcoming reviews and announced the Jal Shakti ministries Catch the Rain campaign aimed at the rainwater harvesting, which was launched on the occasion of World Water Day.

In his January speech, Prime Minister Modi called on compatriots to write about freedom fighters and the stories of their struggle to mark the country’s 75th Independence Day next year. He also praised the Indian cricket team for their victory in the test series against Australia, saying the team’s hard work and teamwork was inspiring.

Prime Minister Mann ki Baat’s radio show airs on the last Sunday of each month.