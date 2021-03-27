Opinion: Trump’s big lie could backfire on Georgia





When Trump called Fox News Thursday night and tried to rewrite history, he turned out to be the same old liar we knew as president. Describing the events of January 6, which resulted in the deaths of five people, Trump said: “It was zero threat, from the start, it was zero threat. Look, they came in, they shouldn’t have. Some of them come in, and they hug and kiss the police and the guards, you know, they had a great relationship. “

As one officer appeared to pose for a selfie with a rioter and others opened the barricades to allow crowds to enter the U.S. Capitol compound, many police from the Capitol and the DC subway also risked their lives and engaged in hand-to-hand combat. trying to protect lawmakers who certified the 2020 election results indoors. During the melee, some officers were beaten and sprayed with chemicals. At least 138 suffered injuries, including burns, concussions and broken ribs. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of injuries sustained in the attack, and two others died by suicide.

The terrible attacks were not about “good relations”. But after years of deception, it’s no surprise that Trump is there again. What’s remarkable is how effective his lies were, especially when it comes to his insistence that the 2020 election was ‘stolen’ due to widespread fraud. It was the very lie that prompted Trump supporters to storm Capitol Hill on January 6. And it was this lie that Republicans in Georgia used to justify the new voting restrictions enacted on Thursday.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who is due for re-election in 2022, said: “There is no doubt that many problems [2020] The elections were run, and these issues, naturally, led to a crisis of confidence here in Georgia. “But this statement is no truer than Trump’s report of rioters kissing cops on Capitol Hill. The 2020 election went well in Georgia but for Donald Trump repeated lies about being cheated. He then telephoned state officials, imploring them to “find 11,780” votes so he could overcome Biden’s margin of victory. Trump also used his bully chair to sow doubts about the election in many states by spreading lies and baseless allegations about voting machines made by a company called Dominion Voting Systems. (The company has since filed libel lawsuits against Fox News and a number of other Trump allies. It was, to use Kemp’s word, “alarming” that Trump was repeating lies to challenge the election, especially when officials in his own administration said it was the safest of the way. history of the United States. To stir up fear and accumulate power is an old political ploy. It was used in the 1950s by Senator Joe McCarthy to scare Americans about “subversives,” and more recently by former Republican Senator Rick Santorum, who warned that marriage would “fall apart” if same-sex marriage. became legal. while playing this game someone sometimes lets the cat out of the bag. Decades ago, in an interview with American journalist Peter Eisner, former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega put it this way: “To solve a problem, you first have to create the problem.” Trump did so in 2016 by sowing fear of immigrants – and planning to build a wall. He shed light on crime, poverty and a broken government before claiming, “I can fix it alone.” In 2020, Trump created the problem of voter fraud. When he failed to implement the desired solution – sitting for a second term as president – Georgia’s Republicans rushed to devise theirs: voting restrictions. The state’s new law imposes new voter identification requirements for mail-in ballots, restricts the use of ballot boxes, and makes it a crime to give food and water to voters online. It’s not a good idea for Republicans across the state to take such swift action after the Georgia special election, which delivered a narrow majority for Democrats in the Senate, was largely credited to Stacey Abrams, the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidate who spent a decade building the political infrastructure there to increase the participation of black, Latino and Asian voters. It must be said that the GOP has won the popular vote only once in the last eight presidential elections. The Republican Party also faces a serious problem with suburban women and young voters representing the future of politics. In trying to suppress the vote, it appears Republicans are more interested in creating barriers for Democrats than in valid ideas or policies that will win over undecided voters. It is short-sighted and doomed to fail. It is possible that GOP leaders are so focused on the short term that they believe electoral restrictions will tip the scales in their favor in the 2022 midterm elections. Here they could consider the possibility that the passing a new law is not always the end of things. In 2015, political hell broke loose after Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, Trump’s future vice president, signed a law that violated the rights of gay, lesbian and transgender Americans. Citizens protested and boycotts prompted business leaders to demand revisions. The normally content Indianapolis Star posted a huge front-page headline that read “Fix This Now.” The Star, who approved Pence for the governorship in 2012, insisted that changes be made and that the revisions to the law be hastily completed. Voters in Georgia and other states expected to pass voter restriction laws might consider this episode as members of the Republican Party continue to push Trump’s “big lie.”





