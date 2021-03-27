Great Tax Deduction Incentive to Create a Best-in-Class Workforce: Ministry





Entrepreneurs and industry players are expected to enhance their role in preparing skilled and competitive human resources to meet the needs of the workforce in business and industry sectors. Jakarta (ANTARA) – The super tax deduction incentive is part of the government’s efforts to build a skilled and top-notch workforce, according to an official at the Ministry of Economic Affairs. The government has issued Regulation (PP) No.45 of the year 2019 which manages the allocation of a super tax deduction incentive of up to 200 percent for entrepreneurs and industry players leading businesses. professional activities. “Entrepreneurs and industry players should enhance their role in preparing skilled and competitive human resources to meet the needs of the workforce in business and industry sectors,” Yulius said on Saturday. , Deputy Assistant for Labor Productivity at the Ministry for the Coordination of Economic Affairs, Yulius. . Based on data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), the gap between the quality of human resources in educational institutions and industry requirements is nearly 50 percent, he said. he noted. This is why President Joko Widodo has made human resource development one of the priority programs from the start, he said. The super tax deduction incentive will provide opportunities for the industry in terms of tax exemption from the reduction in gross income – up to a maximum of 200% – on spending on labor practices, internships or training. learning activities, said Yulius. The tax exemption can be used to improve efficiency, productivity, profitability and competitiveness, he added. At the same time, for human resources, the policy can expand the possibilities for the vocational education sector to cooperate with industries in conducting quality improvement programs, he added. Vocational training institutes will have the opportunity to work with many partners to develop the program, improve the quality and quantity of learning, as well as conduct work practices and internships, Yulius observed. Allocating a super tax deduction can also help regional governments to make profits by developing original products or products. (INE) Related News: Indonesian Government Helps Jamaah Tabligh Members Return From India Related News: Indonesia Fights to Prevent Child Marriage Amid COVID-19 Pandemic EDITED BY INE

