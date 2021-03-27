Pompeo and other Republican 2024 contenders enter Iowa, suspicious of Trump’s long shadow





URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) Ambitious Republicans are starting to act in Iowa, long a testing ground for future presidents. Their first step is to find out if the activists have recovered from the last one.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was the first to face this hurdle, presenting himself to Iowa GOP activists on Friday as a staunch champion of former President Donald Trump’s agenda, but in his own brand. of Midwestern conservatism.

Trump remains an imposing presence in Iowa, where he has won twice with healthy margins. He hinted that he would run again, and his false claims that the last election was stolen still dominate Republican circles.

But Pompeo’s visit less than five months since the November election shows that Trump has done little to freeze interest from other 2024 Republican presidential prospects. Pompeo’s two-day trip to Iowa leads an unusually early streak of trips to Iowa planned by US senators, emerging as national GOP figures.

In a wide-ranging discussion with about 200 Conservative activists in the Des Moines area over a regular breakfast in the Des Moines suburb, Pompeo endorsed Trump’s legal challenges to the 2020 election, but refrained from repeating his false claims that the election was stolen.

Members of his own administration, including former Attorney General William Barr, say no evidence of widespread electoral fraud has been found. Courts in several battlefield states have launched a barrage of lawsuits on behalf of the president.

Instead, Pompeo credited Trump with putting U.S. interests in the world first, while noting his own role in implementing the vision around the world. Pompeo reminded his audience that he had overseen the relocation of the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, long a priority for Christian conservatives.

As an evangelical Christian, the importance of Israel cannot be overstated, this important place in the world for generations to come, ”he said, eliciting applause from the audience. “I was happy to be just a small part of it.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (left) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu scramble before making a joint statement to the press after a meeting in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020 (DEBBIE HILL / POOL / AFP)

Pompeo and others who are making plans are welcome, activists say, despite Trump’s enduring popularity and the pervasive belief that he was somehow wronged in his 2020 defeat. But there remains hope that Trump will appear a third time.

Miriam Pederson, from nearby Ankeny, is devoted to Trump and hopes he comes forward again, but doesn’t reject others, especially those wearing the Trump mantle, who may have better political skills.

Trump will play a role in the election in terms of getting people elected based on what he believes America first, Pederson said after Pompeo’s appearance at the Iowa Machine Shed restaurant. But Mike Pompeo is very good. He wants to maintain the policies of Trump and it is essential, to continue the policies.

Interviews with GOP county party leaders and local activists statewide reveal the difference between their declared love for Trump and the hope that he will come forward again.

There are Trumpsters who can’t wait for him to show up again. They are the ones who are still moaning and moaning that they were left out of the election, ”said Gwen Ecklund, a former county president in conservative western Iowa. But there are average and ordinary Republicans who are turning the page. “

Protesters supporting former US President Donald Trump cross 42nd Street towards Times Square on March 5, 2021, in New York City. (AP Photo / John Minchillo)

Jocular and self-deprecating, Trump’s former top diplomat and successful Kansas politician was at home in the back room of the restaurant. He compared his political home in Wichita to Des Moines. He continued the long tradition of noting his connection with Iowa: his wife is from Iowa City.

As a former director of the CIA before Secretary of State, he begged jokingly when asked about an intelligence matter, ironically noting, you remember the part I will talk about almost everything about .

Pompeo just made his national political debut at the Conservative Union of America’s CPAC conference last month in Florida. He helped raise funds for a West Iowa County party Thursday night before headlining the Friday morning event, meeting Republicans under 40 in Des Moines and to meet with state GOP leaders, including first-term House member Ashley Hinson.

Pompeo also raised questions about his own future, but notably avoided discussing Trump’s. Others will try to follow the same line this spring.

Members of the public listen to former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speak at the West Side Conservative Club March 26, 2021, in Urbandale, Iowa. (AP Photo / Charlie Neibergall)

Florida Senator Rick Scott plans to visit Cedar Rapids on April 1. South Carolina Senator Tim Scott is due to meet with Republicans in the Quad Cities of eastern Iowa on April 15, a sign of an unusually early start to the 2024 campaign.

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, who has practically met Republicans in the first state of New Hampshire, is also planning to visit Iowa in the coming months, councilors said. Pompeo plans to address Republicans in New Hampshire virtually on Monday.

Despite Trump’s enduring popularity in Iowa, not all Republicans want him to run again. Crawford County Republicans’ communications director Ecklund has met with Republicans ready to move on and tired of the extreme controversy in a Trump county driven by more than 30 percentage points on two occasions.

Statewide, Trump’s opinions have waned since he transported Iowa by about 8 percentage points in November. In The Des Moines Registers March Iowa Poll, 53% of Iowans viewed the former president unfavorably and 45% favorably, roughly the reverse of a year ago.

To a less scientific extent, a straw poll of about 1,000 conservative activists from across the country showed 97% approved of Trump’s performance in office. However, when asked if he should show up again, only 68% said he should.

