Biden is hosting a climate summit. Among the guests: Xi Jinping, Wadimir Poutin and Andrzej Duda





Announcing the meeting called “Summit of Climate Leaders”, the White House stressed that the fight against global warming is one of Joe Biden’s priorities. The presidential administration recalled that on the first day after taking office, Biden announced the United States’ return to the Paris Climate Agreement. Joe Biden is organizing the summit. He invited, among others Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Andrzej Duda “The summit will be an opportunity to underline the need for urgent measures on the climate and the economic benefits of these measures,” the statement said. The White House announced that even before the leaders’ meeting, the United States would announce an ambitious national greenhouse gas reduction target by 2030. Joe Biden does not regret calling Vladimir Putin a “killer” In the invitation, President Joe Biden stressed that when tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, we must not forget the threat of climate change. “The world is already suffering the devastating effects of climate change. Scientific research leaves no doubt that if we do not significantly increase our efforts during this decade, we will condemn future generations to incalculable damage, ”he stressed. See the video

Can climate change threaten the Baltic ecosystem? United States. Virtual climate summit One of the themes of the summit is technological transformation that will help reduce emissions of harmful gases. World leaders will discuss how to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. “The summit will also highlight examples of how increased climate ambition will create well-paying jobs, develop innovative technologies and help vulnerable countries adapt to climate impacts,” he said. The world is not even getting close to its goal in the climate fight. “It’s a red alert” Besides President Andrzej Duda, guests also include Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Council Charles Michel, President of France Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Israeli Prime Minister Binjamin Netanyahu, Russian President Vladimir Putin or Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Polish President will deliver a speech on the combination of climate policy, job creation and economic growth.

