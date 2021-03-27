Boris Johnson qualified as irresponsible back to office call | Coronavirus

Boris Johnson has sparked new controversy over when employees should return to their workplaces by suggesting that people have had enough days off at home during the pandemic and should try to return to their offices.

Comments from Prime Ministers that followed remarks by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, urging companies to reopen their offices when the pandemic eases or threatens to lose staff has alarmed scientists and has been called by Labor irresponsible and patently incompatible with the government’s path to exit the lockdown.

They also came as some of the country’s leading recruiting organizations told the Observer that revolutionary changes were inevitable in the post-pandemic world of work, with many more people wanting to work remotely and companies rethinking how to deploy staff most effectively. Experts also predicted a shift to full-scale hybrid work, meaning the old model of five-day-a-week office work would be replaced with more flexible arrangements, such as three days at home and two at the office. .

Monday will see further easing of Covid-19 restrictions in England with groups of up to six people, or two families, allowed to socialize outdoors and outdoor sports allowed. On Saturday, Wales became the first UK country to lift the local stay requirement, as unlimited travel was allowed across the country.

Johnson and his ministers have not changed their official mind, however, that people should work from home if possible. The matter is under government review and no changes are expected in the coming weeks, despite declining Covid-19 hospital admissions and death rates in recent weeks.

However, when asked at the Conservative Party’s spring conference yesterday whether there should be a special holiday when the pandemic subsides, Johnson said people should be thinking more about returning to work than they are. to have more free time. The general opinion is that people have had quite a few days off, and it wouldn’t be a bad thing for people to see their way back to try and get back to the office, he said.

Andy McDonald, the shadow secretary for employment rights and protections, said Johnsons remarks could not be presented as a joke and were deeply irresponsible. He tries to appease the libertarian wing of his party on the one hand by talking about going back to the office and then suggesting he is cautious. He just throws comments like this. You cannot ride two horses at the same time. It is not leadership, it is simply horseman.

Andy McDonald, the shadow secretary for employment and protection rights, said the Prime Minister’s remarks could not be presented as a joke. Photograph: Danny Lawson / PA

McDonald added that rather than promoting a return to work as before, the government should strengthen the right of employees to work from home when possible. The right to seek flexible and remote work should be accompanied by a duty for employers to grant such a request to the extent possible, he said. The government has pledged to launch a consultation on flexible working which has not yet started.

Scientists have warned that any immediate return to the office would be premature. At this point, the focus should be on keeping daily new cases as low as possible, as the vaccination rollout continues, said Michael Head, senior researcher in global health at the University of Southampton. We know that transmission is highest when people congregate indoors for long periods of time. Therefore, people should be encouraged to continue working from home for the foreseeable future.

Professor Martin Hibberd, of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said the government should stick to a cautious approach and wait until later in the year before allowing something like a return to normal.

With the infections stabilizing and new variants coming in, I think we need to be careful. If the variant-adapted booster vaccines can arrive in September and be given against a background of low infection counts, I think we’ll finally be ahead of the virus, he said.

Last July, as the first wave of Covid-19 subsided, so did Johnson urged people to return to work if they were in a position to do so, long before the official guidance was changed. His words at the time were seen by scientists as symptomatic of an overconfidence that allowed a second wave to take hold in the fall.

As debate intensifies in corporate circles and unions over a return to office work, James Reed, chairman of Reed, one of Britain’s leading recruitment companies, said the effects of the pandemic on the way people worked would be deep and permanent.

We are seeing huge changes. There is no doubt from our conversations with employers and the types of jobs being advertised that the pandemic will bring lasting changes to the way we live and work, he said.

While some people believe there will be a rushed return to the office in all areas, I don’t see a return to the way we used to live and work. It’s just a matter of knowing what the new normal will be.

Different companies have very different strategies. Last week, the Nationwide Building Society said it would allow all employees to work remotely, while investment bank Goldman Sachs said it hopes the 34,000 employees based around the world will return to the office. as soon as possible.

Neil Carberry, director general of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, said he believes a lot more hybrid work is on the way. I think most five-day-a-week workers whose jobs are in a city like London, Manchester, Birmingham, or Glasgow won’t be doing it five days a week. [in the office] when it’s all over, he said.

The government said 58 more people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 yesterday, bringing the UK total to 126,573.