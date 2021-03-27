Kanhaiya Kumar on I Did Satyagraha remark by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bangladesh

Indian Communist Party leader Kanhaiya Kumar said “traitors” had occupied Delhi. (Deposit)

Morigaon:

Communist Party of India leader Kanhaiya Kumar attacked BJP, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi “the biggest liar” and comparing Assam leader Himanta Biswa Sarma to King Kansa, the ruler tyrant of Mathura in Mahabharata .

The former president of the student union JNU called Prime Minister Modi’s statement in visiting Bangladesh to go to prison for the freedom of that country a “big lie”.

He urged the people of Assam, where the three-phase ballot for the state assembly began on Saturday, not to support those who sell the country’s resources in the name of nationalism.

The leftist youth leader wondered if every year two crores of jobs had been created or if black money had returned to the country as he had promised in 2014.

“What happened in five years? How are the same people looking for votes again? When I came here someone said I could be a challenge for Modi. I said that for to challenge Prime Minister Modi, you had to be the biggest liar in the world “.

“Did you hear what he said in Bangladesh? He said he also contributed to the Bangladesh freedom struggle, participated in satyagraha and went to jail … Only the rulers of the BJP can create such a level of lies, ”Kumar said.

In the Bangladesh war, India supported the freedom movement there and Pakistan opposed it. “So a question arises: where was Modi on his satyagraha? Has he been put behind bars by the Pakistani government or the Indian government? It is nothing but a big lie,” he said. Kumar said while campaigning for CPI candidate Munin Mahanta.

Prime Minister Modi had told Dhaka that he was part of a satyagraha held to support the liberation of Bangladesh. He was speaking at the National Parade Square in the capital of Bangladesh to mark the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of his independence and the centenary of the birth of the Father of the Nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Training his weapons at Himanta Sarma, he said, “There is a chief who calls himself mum (maternal uncle). Kansa was also a mum (of Lord Krishna). You can see the political truth. I just want to know how many promises that were made five years ago have been fulfilled (in the state) ”.

Mr Sarma, who is also Assam’s health minister, is affectionately referred to as “Mama” primarily by young people for his handling of the COVID-19 situation in the state in 2020.

“The man who couldn’t be the Congress mom’s party, how can he be an Assam mom? There is no greater traitor than the one who deceives people for his own interests” , said Mr. Kumar.

Mr. Sarma was Minister of Tarun Gogoi’s Congressional government in the state until he left the party and joined the BJP.

Criticizing the BJP, the CPI leader said: “The traitors have occupied Delhi. We must defeat them and make victorious our farmers who protest at the Delhi borders (against the agricultural laws) for months.”

The current state elections are not organized to choose a leader, but the government that will work for the people, he said.

Gandhi took bullets in his chest for the ballot. This is the power of the ballot – don’t abuse it. You have to decide if you are with the force that sells the country’s resources in the name of nationalism. election, not hatred. Gandhi was a

man of love, ”he said.

Alleging that the BJP government is deeply involved in the coal, fish and other commodities unions, the former student leader said the saffron party only makes false promises every five years.

“This party cannot do good for Assam. Prime Minister Modi sells the country to his Gujarati friends. You have to understand the conspiracy of these people. They want to create a union by creating fights among the people of Assam. They play dramas in Assam. They say that if the Mahajot (Congress-AIUDF alliance) wins, then the social

the fabric of Assam will change. They don’t know the history of Assam. They should know that this land belongs to Srimanta Sankardeva and Aajaan Fakir, ”he added.