BPS data denied Jokowi’s claim of rice imports, Yan Harahap: In this country, coaches’ fees may increase





PR DEPOKDemocratic Party Balitbang DPP MP Yan Harahap commented on data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) which denied Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s statement that Indonesia did not import rice for nearly three years. In a tweet uploaded to his personal Twitter account @YanHarahap, he said data from the BPS could add to the functions of a character he called a “ brother trainer. ” In addition, Yan Harahap believed that the data recorded by BPS would increase the cost of transmission transfer, which would createbuzzer happy. Read also: Up to 14 provinces are declared ready for face-to-face schooling, the president of the DPD RI asks the local government to ensure his safety “Due to this data, the tasks of the coaches may increase, the transfer fee will increase, buzzerp is also happy,“he declared on Saturday March 27, 2021, as quotedPikiranrakyat-Depok.com. Due to this data, coaches’ tasks may increase, transfer fees will increase and buzzerp is happy. https://t.co/LOc9kZ4640 ???????????? ??????????????????????? (???? ???? ????) (@YanHarahap) March 27, 2021 As previously reported, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, pointed out that Indonesia has not imported rice for almost three years. The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia said that until June 2021, he confirmed that no imported rice will enter Indonesia. Read also: Doni Monardo receives honorary doctorate Honoris Causa, Rector of IPB: national progress in the transformation of natural resources “It has been almost three years since we have imported rice, and I would point out that there is indeed a memorandum of understanding with Thailand and Vietnam, this is only a precaution given the situation. pandemic which is full of uncertainties,“stressed Jokowi. The former governor of DKI Jakarta then called on the public to immediately stop the debate on the issue of rice imports.







