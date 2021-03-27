Plan designed to use the tide to refloat a ship blocking the Suez Canal





A new attempt to free the ship because the blockage causes huge traffic jams and forces the ships to redirect around Africa.

Video transcript

IMRHAN KHAN: Confusion over the fate of Ever Given. A team of rescue experts have arrived from the Netherlands to help so far unsuccessful attempts to dislodge the vessel. While Egyptian officials appeared confident the Suez Canal would reopen soon, Dutch experts said they would not commit to a specific timeframe, saying it could take days or weeks.

It is a gigantic task. The ship is 400 meters long and weighs 200,000 tonnes. And it’s stuck in what is often described as the world’s most important shipping lane. Maritime accident with global implications, transport analysts are already predicting disruptions and price increases.

SPENCER WELCH: The Suez Canal is a feat of – amazingly engineered that the world has taken for granted for 150 years. What happened is very unusual. I don’t remember this having happened before.

IMRHAN KHAN: The container ship Ever Given got stuck on the Suez Canal on Tuesday when high winds blew it off course. About 12% of world trade passes through the 193 kilometer long canal, which connects the Red Sea with the Mediterranean, providing the shortest link between Asia and Europe.

The vessel, carrying around 20,000 containers, is registered in Panama and operated by Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen Marine. It was sailing from China to the port city of Rotterdam in the Netherlands when it got stranded. This image posted on a vessel tracking website shows the backlog of many vessels stranded at exit and entry points and in the middle.

The vast majority of Gulf oil is transported to Europe through the canal. Global oil prices have increased accordingly. Industry experts warn of a flood of insurance claims, covering the large amount of goods detained – auto parts and consumer goods. Containers may need to be unloaded to reduce weight.

The Suez Canal Authority says about 20,000 ships passed through the canal last year, and in Egypt billions in toll revenue. The Ever Given is one of the largest container ships in the world. But for every hour and every day it gets stuck on a reef and stationary, there are concerns about its financial fallout and impact on world trade. Imran Khan, Al Jazeera.

