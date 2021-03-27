Was a Trump critic’s First Amendment violated by Yale? We’re about to find out.





For much of the past four years, psychiatrist Dr. Bandy X. Lee, a professor at Yale University, has warned the public about the mental health of then-President Donald Trump. His statements ended up costing him his job at Yale, and this week Lee sued Yale for breaking his employment contract.

Some observers, including myself and my classmate at George T. Conway III Law School, agreed with Lees ‘assessment, publicly expressing concern that Trumps’ extreme narcissism made him dangerous.

Until noon on January 20, Trump had the power to launch a nuclear attack. The survival of human civilization for four years depended on the psychological condition of a man who Lee believed in his professional opinion was mentally unfit for the job.

Many of us have called for Trump to be impeached under the 25th Amendment, which was ratified in the 1960s to address a president’s physical or mental incapacity. With Norman Eisen of the Brookings Institution, I co-wrote a chapter on the 25th Amendment to Lees book, The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump.

But not everyone agrees with our assessment of Trumps mental health. Dr Ronny Jackson, the then White House doctor who later successfully ran for Congress as a Republican, believed Trump was fit for the job. Law professor Alan Dershowitz, often an apologist for Trump and Trump’s lawyer in his first impeachment trial, thought our concerns about Trump’s mental state were overblown. Some psychiatrists also agreed with this assessment. Who was right?

Nuclear war did not come, so our worst fears never materialized. But Trump’s reaction to his election defeat in November and his incitement to the Jan.6 Capitol riot proved he can be extremely dangerous. The events of January 6 also proved that unrest can easily spread between a charismatic leader and his followers when they push each other to do more irrational and violent things.

We were all free to express our concerns about Trumps’ mental health without fear of reprisal. The First Amendment gave us that right, and our employers respected our freedom to speak out on an issue of great public importance. All of us except Lee.

Lee continued to question Trumps’ sanity and stress the danger he posed to our country and the world. Things seemed to come to a head when she also raised questions about Dershowitz in response to a tweet I myself posted after the professor bragged about having a perfect sex life which I have. pointed out, echoed Trump’s narcissistic boasting in 2019 that he had a perfect phone call with the President of Ukraine.

Lee wondered if Dershowitz and Trump shared the same psychosis. Dershowitz, normally a free speech champion, wrote Yale and demanded an investigation. In 2020, the university fired Lee, who was on a term contract to teach in medical school. Yales’ reason: its alleged violation of the Goldwater rule.

The rule was approved by the American Psychiatric Association in the 1970s after some psychiatrists expressed concern about the mental fitness of 1964 presidential candidate Barry Goldwaters to be commander-in-chief.

But regardless of whether these psychiatrists were right about Goldwater, a fiery orator who was nonetheless a model of mental stability compared to Trump, Goldwater’s rule is wrong. This was an attempt by the psychiatric profession to prevent its members from participating in one of the most important parts of political discourse, namely assessing the character of our leaders.

The psychiatric profession must repudiate Goldwater’s rule.

The psychiatric profession must repudiate Goldwater’s rule. The state of mental health of public officials is not simply a private matter. The public, including psychiatrists themselves, should be free to talk about it. The 25th Amendment recognizes that the physical or psychiatric incapacity of a president can be grounds for removal by Cabinet and Congress. This removal mechanism, as well as the election process to remove a president, is significantly weakened if psychiatrists are not allowed to speak openly about the mental health of presidents. A free country depends on free speech, and that includes freedom of speech for Lee.

There is the fact that Yale, as a private university, is not a state actor bound by the First Amendment. Lee wasn’t an incumbent, so maybe Yale thought that meant she had less of a right to free speech. But the university has repeatedly made a commitment to the principle of academic freedom, including its well-known 1974 Woodward report and the statements on free speech in the faculty textbook, and is required to honor this. commitment in its contracts with university employees, including Lee.

This issue should not be decided by a court. Yale should stand up for the academic freedom of its faculty, which is essential to a university’s core mission. Even though Lees’ comment about Dershowitz was superfluous, it was well within the scope of his academic freedom.

His observations on Trump have been a critical part of the public conversation about the psychological disposition of a highly controversial president. Everyone knew she had not examined Trump as a patient and that her observations were based on publicly available information.

And her observations, as well as her experience with mental health, are as important in Trump’s case as her opinions are important in the many instances where she has examined patients, including as an expert witness to mental capacity in cases. criminal trials.

Even more important than Lees’ lawsuit against Yale is that we should examine the role of mental health professionals in our political system. A few have played a pernicious role, including psychologists who have advised the government on how to make the post-9/11 torture program more effective in coercing detainees. Others, like Lee, have played a constructive and necessary role in warning of the consequences of assigning political power to people who might abuse it. For that, she should not be punished.

