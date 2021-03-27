Iran, China sign 25-year trade cooperation agreement





The foreign ministers of China and Iran, two countries under US sanctions, on Saturday signed a historic 25-year cooperation agreement, the latest expansion of Beijing’s iconic Silk Road initiative. Signature, the Iranian authorities expressed the hope that the trade deficit between Iran and China fueled by the American sanctions “will be compensated in 2021”.

China and Iran today sealed their strategic alliance in Tehern with the signing of a 25-year economic cooperation agreement. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rohani have thus agreed to establish a roadmap for “reciprocal investments in the fields of transport, ports, energy, industry and services”. “The Iranian government and people are striving as always to expand their relations with reliable and independent countries like China”, then reacted Supreme Leader Ayatol Ali Khamenei, calling the draft cooperation agreement “correct. and reasonable “. “Iran decides independently of its relations with other countries, it is not like certain countries which change position by a phone call”, declared Ali Larijani, adviser to ayatol. “Prosperity” for the two nations Although details of the pact were not disclosed, its main focus is the economic and trade dimension, as well as Iran’s participation in the Chinese initiative to create a new Silk Road. The Sino-Iranian pact, which Tehern said includes “political, strategic and economic” elements, was signed by the two countries’ foreign ministers, Wang Yi and Mohammad Javad Zarif. AFP For example, the pact provides for Chinese investments of around $ 400 billion in Iran’s energy and infrastructure sectors, according to Iranian state media. In return, Tehern, a major producer of hydrocarbons, guarantees Beijing a stable supply of oil and gas at competitive prices. Iran’s foreign ministry said in a statement that the document “further promotes the comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and China and creates prosperity for the two nations,” which celebrate half a century of diplomatic ties. Iran becomes China’s priority for vaccines Hassan Rohanipidi is also importing more coronavirus vaccines to Iran, the country most affected by the pandemic in the Middle East. “Regarding the coronavirus vaccine, there is a need to increase cooperation between the two countries, and we want more vaccines to be provided by China,” the Iranian authority said. “We will provide them with more vaccines and are our priority for vaccines,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi replied. The major world powers and Iran reached an agreement to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue in Vienna on July 14, 2015. But former US President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the deal in 2018 and reimposed punitive sanctions against it. the Islamic Republic. KHAMENEI.IR But this pact intervenes above all to thwart the American sanctions against Iran. Indeed, China is Iran’s largest trading partner and was one of Iran’s biggest buyers of oil before then-US President Donald Trump reimposed broad unilateral sanctions in 2018. , after abandoning a multilateral nuclear deal with Tehern. “Under the new administration, the Americans want to reconsider their policy and return to the nuclear deal, and China welcomes their initiative,” Wang said. “China has always opposed unilateral US sanctions. The maximum pressure is illegal and inhuman and lacks international support,” Wang added. United States President Joe Biden, for his part, has expressed his willingness to reverse the deal, but calls on Iran to fulfill all of its commitments again, while Tehern forces Washington to lift its pledges first. sanctions. A controversy for lack of transparency This roadmap began with a visit to Tehern by Chinese President Xi Jinping in January 2016, during which 17 cooperation agreements were signed and there was talk of increasing trade to $ 600 billion in a decade. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani accompanied Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcoming ceremony in the capital Tehern on January 23, 2016. AFP However, the lack of transparency around the deal sparked some controversy in Iran last year, after former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad denounced that a “25-year new deal with a foreign country” was underway. negotiation without the knowledge of the Iranian people. Thus, with the label “Iran is not for sale”, complaints about the alleged transfer to China of hydrocarbons and an island in the Persian Gulf have circulated on social networks, which has been denied. by the authorities of the Persian country. The Foreign Minister was then booed in parliament when he assured lawmakers that there was “nothing secret” about the proposed deal, which he promised to be publicly announced “once ‘it would be finalized’. But the government has yet to keep that promise and few details have been released. With AFP, Reuters and EFE

