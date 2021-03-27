Congress and the White House should both have emergency powers





Goitein is director of the Liberty and National Security program at the Brennan Center for Justice, a progressive think tank at New York University School of Law, and a member of the Center for Effective Government at the University of Chicago.

This is part of a series of advocates for parts of legislation soon to be brought to the House, dubbed the Protecting Our Democracy Act, designed to improve the checks and balances of democracy by limiting presidential power.

In the last few weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency, concern has grown over what he might do to try to hang on to the White House. Attention has focused on emergency powers and whether he could exploit them to block the electoral college’s vote count or deploy the military to prevent a peaceful transition of power. As it turned out, Trump wielded the power of an angry mob rather than the emergency authorities given to the chief executive, and Congress nonetheless certified the election results.

But it would be a big mistake to wipe our collective front and move on.

While the invocation of emergency powers wouldn’t have enabled all the actions people dreaded, many of them give presidents tools that could be used to undermine democracy.

House Democrats have drafted sweeping legislation, called the Protecting Our Democracy Act, that would dramatically reduce the potential for abuse of these powers. Congress should pass this bill now, before the memory of our nation’s close calling fades.

The measure contains two important reforms of emergency powers. The first focuses on the National Emergencies Act, under which presidents can declare a national emergency and thus unlock enhanced powers contained in more than 120 different statutory provisions. Trump has declared more national emergencies than any previous president over a four-year period. Most notably, he declared an emergency to secure billions of dollars in federal funding, which Congress had refused to provide, for a wall along the southern border.

Despite Trump’s aggressive use of the NEA, he could have gone much further. While no law allows presidents to block the vote count or declare martial law, there is a law that allows presidents, in the event of a national emergency, to take over or shut down radio stations. and communication facilities. Another law allows presidents to freeze the assets of anyone, including any American, in order to deal with a foreign threat. Still others allow presidents to control domestic transportation, ban major exports, and even suspend the ban on government testing of chemical and biological agents on unwitting human subjects.

The ability of Congress to oversee the exercise of these powers by presidents is limited. As originally written in 1976, the NEA allowed Congress to end a declaration of emergency by using a “legislative veto” a resolution, passed by simple majorities in the House and Senate, which goes into effect without signature. Of the president. In 1983, however, the Supreme Court ruled the legislative vetoes unconstitutional. Without this mechanism, the only current way for Congress to end a state of emergency against the will of the president is to pass legislation with veto-proof two-thirds majorities in both the House and in the Senate.

The new legislation would correct this power imbalance by requiring declarations of emergency to expire after 20 days if they are not approved by Congress. This would give presidents some flexibility in the immediate throes of a crisis, while creating a safety net in the event of presidential overrun or abuse. This approach enjoys broad bipartisan support: it draws on a step taken by Conservative GOP Senator Mike Lee of Utah that was endorsed by the Homeland Security Committee in 2019 with support 12 of the 14 committee members.

The new measure also targets a second, lesser-known category of emergency powers, those found in emergency presidential action documents. These are guidelines drafted in anticipation of an assortment of worst-case scenarios, ready to be signed by the president should such a scenario materialize. They were born as part of the Eisenhower administration’s planning for a possible Soviet nuclear attack.

By Washington standards, presidential emergency action documents are an extraordinarily well-kept secret. None have ever been released or disclosed. From other official documents, however, we know that the draft guidelines of the first decades of the Cold War purported to allow martial law, press censorship, warrantless searches of property, and the roundup and detention of “Subversive”. The actual content of these documents is unknown, but they likely reflect the outer limits of the powers that a given administration claims to possess.

This is worrying, because the executive branch’s interpretations of its own power have only developed in recent decades. Modern administrations increasingly argue that the Constitution gives presidents broad “inherent” powers not specified in the current text. We do not know the full extent of these so-called “inherent” powers because the legal opinions describing them are often secret. The presidential emergency action documents, which most likely rest on these claimed powers, are not even shared with Congress. In contrast, even highly classified secret military and intelligence operations must be shared with the Gang of Eight, the top leaders of each party in the House and Senate, and the top lawmakers from each party on both congressional intelligence committees.

The new legislation includes a provision, modeled on a bill by Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts, that would require disclosure of presidential emergency action documents to relevant committees of Congress. It would neither require nor authorize the public disclosure of any classified information. It would simply allow Congress to fulfill its constitutionally mandated oversight function, allowing lawmakers to exercise the power of the stock exchange to prevent presidential abuse of power.

Some might argue that these reforms are unnecessary now that Trump has stepped down. But he was not the first president to abuse emergency powers to recall the internment of Japanese Americans during WWII under President Franklin D. Roosevelt and the torture of CIA detainees after the September 11 under President George W. Bush and it will surely not be the last.

Delaying reform because the potential for abuse has temporarily diminished is the civic equivalent of leaving a roof leak unrepaired because it just stopped raining. Congress should act quickly to enact these and other provisions of the new legislation before the next storm hits.

