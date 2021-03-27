



Boris Johnson celebrated the role of the free market economy in being at the heart of the vaccine rollout as he launched the Conservatives’ campaign for the May election. The Prime Minister told activists on Saturday they should hail the incredible scientific breakthrough in the fight against the coronavirus as they try to garner support for the Tories. In a speech to the Conservatives’ Spring Virtual Forum, he said the party will cut taxes and spend wisely while encouraging a private sector to help the recovery jab by jab, job by job. Labor fought back, accusing the government of cronyism and claiming the Tories were slashing nurses’ wages and NHS spending while raising taxes on families. Mr Johnson said the state had played a fairly large role in the immunization program, celebrating health workers, council staff and the military as all playing an important role. But in the end, none of this would have been possible without innovative genius and market power, he added. And you know what I’m going to say about the power of the private sector in the free market economy. Because at the heart of this deployment of vaccines, there is a huge and inescapable lesson on the need for capitalist energy deprived of risk-taking. Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner fought back, calling on the public to vote for the party on May 6 for a safer and more prosperous recovery for Britain from the pandemic. The success of the vaccine rollout shows how brilliant our NHS is, unlike Serco’s 37 billion outsourced testing and tracing system which has failed to control infections and prevent further lockdowns, he said. she adds. A vote for Labor is a vote for our NHS and a pay rise for our nurses. A vote for the Conservatives is a vote for more cronyism, more incompetence and more cuts to local services. Amanda Milling, Conservative Party Co-Chair (Kirsty OConnor / PA) The May 6 vote will include polls for district and county councils in England, police and crime commissioners and mayors of cities, including London. The story continues Elections to the Scottish Parliament and the Welsh Assembly are also taking place. There will also be a by-election in Hartlepool, where Labor hopes to defend the Heartlands siege. Meanwhile, at the virtual conference, Conservative Party co-chair Amanda Milling warned Labor could see a post-Corbyn rebound, with Sir Keir Starmer now in charge of the party after his predecessors’ disastrous election campaign. Kicking off the Labor campaign earlier this month, Sir Keir targeted the government’s controversial 1% pay rise for NHS workers, saying a vote for Labor is a vote to support our nurses. The Tories will have to defend their handling of the coronavirus pandemic during the campaign, which has seen the UK hit by a high death rate and a financial crisis. But the party clearly hopes that the successful deployment of vaccines will increase its chances of success.

