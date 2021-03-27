‘Ek Zardari sub pay bhari’ account is shameful: Maryam Nawaz – Pakistan





Posted Mar 27, 2021 3:46 p.m.

You must follow Imran Khan if you wish to be selected: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Saturday criticized the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and called the story “ Ek Zardari sub pay bhari ashamed.

Speaking to the media, Maryam Nawaz said causing damage to the democratic struggle just to get a minor and inconsequential Senate position is unfortunate and said that on the one hand there are those who sacrifice their own good- to be for the public and their right to rule, while on the other side there are those who have sacrificed all their principles and their narrative for a minor position.

“I’m happy that line has been drawn and everyone recognizes who is standing where,” she said.

Maryam Nawaz said: “If you really wanted this meaningless and unimportant post, you should have asked Nawaz Sharif for it. It’s not like we could have formed a government with him even if the PML-N got the job, ”she said.

The PML-N leader said it was the first time in her life that the opposition leader had been elected with the support of members of the government.

She further asked the PPP to accept that the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) voted for their candidate and said: “If you want to be submitted; if you want to be selected, then you have to follow Imran Khan, who is doing it stubbornly and shamelessly ”.

PML-N, JUI-F and other parties are more than enough to give the incumbent government a hard time, she added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos