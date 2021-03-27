Larry Elder: Trump’s critics who called the vaccine schedule an unwise inverted position | Notice





Dr Anthony Fauci wants former President Donald Trump to tell his supporters to take the COVID-19 vaccine. It is true that a March 2021 NPR / PBS NewsHour / Marist poll found that 47% of Trump 2020 supporters said they would not get the shot. It is also true that Trump urged Americans to take the vaccine. He said it was safe and said he and Melania had been vaccinated.

But after attacking Trump like an incompetent lie that makes far-fetched statements, why should anyone on the left be surprised at the skepticism about the vaccine?

On May 15, then-President Trump announced Operation Warp Speed, a $ 10 billion program to produce 300 million doses of vaccine to be administered to Americans by January. But three days earlier, Fauci testified before Congress and said: There is no guarantee that the vaccine will actually be effective. Two days later, Rick Bright, the former head of the federal government’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, testified: Normally, it takes up to 10 years to make a vaccine. … Much optimism revolves around a 12-18 month period, if all goes well. We have never seen everything go perfectly.

In September, Fauci gave an interview in which he said he never liked the name of the programs because he mistakenly suggests … that you prematurely put something there that isn’t. completely safe. Fauci had warned earlier that the name subliminally implied reckless speed. And he wonders why some might hesitate to get vaccinated?

Immediately after Trump announced Operation Warp Speed, CNN analyst Jessica Huseman tweeted: ‘Go ahead and report this tweet when we don’t have this vaccine by the end of the year. . Joe Lockhart, former President Bill Clintons, White House press secretary, tweeted: There is not an objective scientist on television at the moment who believes everything that was said at the press conference and who thinks something like this can be done by the end of the year. Be careful, I am not watching Fox. Then-Sen. Kamala Harris, in September, said: There is very little we can trust that comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth. Later that same month, Joe Biden said: I trust vaccines. I trust scientists. But I don’t trust Donald Trump. And at this point, the American people can’t either.

Remember that exchange of debate between Harris and then-vice president Mike Pence? If public health professionals, if Dr. (Anthony) Fauci, if doctors tell us we should be taking (the COVID-19 vaccine), I’ll be the first to take it, absolutely, Harris said. But if Donald Trump tells us we should take it, I don’t take it.

In response, Pence said: I was going to have a vaccine in record time in incredible time in less than a year. We have five companies in phase 3 clinical trials. And currently producing tens of millions of doses. So the fact that you continue to undermine public confidence in a vaccine, if the vaccine emerges during the Trump administration, I think that’s unacceptable. And senator, I am simply asking you: stop playing politics with people’s lives.

For decades, Democrats have complained about government systemic racism against blacks. Actor Will Smith once claimed that AIDS was created as a result of biological warfare tests. Comedian / activist Dick Gregory said AIDS was not transmitted from chimpanzees to mankind, but was probably knowingly developed by doctors and scientists working for the US government.

Perhaps that explains why LeBron James, when asked about taking the coronavirus vaccine, said: It’s a conversation my family and I will have. Keep this pretty much a private thing. James also said: Obviously I saw (NBA Commissioner Adam Silver) having his comments on the vaccination. But things like that, when you decide to do something, it’s a conversation between you and your family and not for everyone. I will continue like this.

To my knowledge, neither James, Smith, nor Gregory voted for Trump.

If Trump had not, for four years, been described as clueless, reckless and incompetent, and if Democrats seeking a vote had not described the government as openly, covertly, fundamentally, endemically, or systemically racist, perhaps we would have fewer vaccine skeptics.

Larry Elder is a bestselling author and nationally broadcast radio talk show host. Follow him on Twitter @LarryElder.

