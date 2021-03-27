People don’t realize how serious COVID situation is, Asad Umar warns





Planning Minister urges the public to take preventative measures or risk a situation worse than the peak of last year’s first pandemic wave

Having warned that people don’t seem to realize how dangerous the current coronavirus situation is, Planning Minister Asad Umar warned on Saturday that the government would have no choice but to implement restrictions more severe if the current third wave of the pandemic is not brought under control.

Addressing a press conference after an emergency meeting of the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) called to examine creeping rise in infections in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Pakistani-administered Kashmir , the public has not adopted preventive measures to the extent that they should be. The application of SOPs [standard operating procedures] is also not as rigorous as it should be, he added.

Umar, who also heads the NCOC, said the data showed the situation could worsen if the public continued to ignore preventative measures. Two weeks ago, we reimposed restrictions because we could see the pandemic was spreading again at a dangerous rate, he recalled. A week ago, we looked at the situation and looked at how quickly the pandemic was spreading, how effectively SOPs were being implemented, he said, lamenting the guidelines being ignored.

Maybe people don’t understand how dangerous the current situation is. The new variants that have emerged, especially the UK variant which is now spreading across Pakistan, are more contagious and deadly, he stressed. Comparing the situation of Pakistanis to the rest of South Asia, he said the same variations seemed to be spreading to India and Bangladesh as well.

We believe the situation has reached a dangerous level now due to hospital admissions, he said, adding that this was the most important factor due to the strain it has placed on infrastructure. health. In the first wave, the peak of intensive care patients was around 3,200 nationwide. In the second wave, the peak was 2,511 intensive care patients; therefore less than the first wave. In the current third wave, it is currently 2,842, he said. More dangerously, over the past 12 days that number has increased by 1,000. If this rate continues, then in the next week have passed the level of the first wave well, he warned.

Noting that although hospitals in major cities had not yet run out of space, he noted that reports had started to come in of people having difficulty getting hospital admissions. This information is not shared to spread fear, just to educate the public so that we can all work together to overcome this, he said.

We must unite to fight the pandemic by preventing it from reaching a level where people’s livelihoods are affected, he said. If we don’t take immediate action, we may reach a point where we will need to apply further restrictions, he warned.

As a nation, once we decide we want to accomplish something, we can do it. If our political and religious leaders, our media share the message and enforcement of the guidelines is strengthened, the pandemic can be brought under control, he concluded.

Pakistan is currently in the midst of a third wave of the pandemic, reporting 4,468 new infections on Saturday, the largest increase in one day since June 22. Most of the new cases are being reported in Punjab province, with authorities saying public apathy is the main reason. Critics of the government blame poor posts for mass ambivalence, noting that photos of Prime Minister Imran Khan leading meetings while still in quarantine suggest people do not need to avoid meet other people when they are infected.

